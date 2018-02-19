medindia
Virtual Reality, Speech Recognition, Paralympians All Featured at Abilities Expo

Monday, February 19, 2018 General News
Expo to Also Feature Assistive Tech, Sports, Dancing, Latest Disability Products, February 23-25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- People with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, wounded vets

and healthcare professionals attending Abilities Expo (#AbilitiesExpo) on February 23-25, 2018 at the LA Convention Center, West Hall A will discover the latest products, education and fun for all ages. They are also eagerly anticipating the chance to test drive virtual reality neurotherapy, a cutting-edge techonology which can drastically enhance the benefits of physical therapy.

Attendees can also win a MYOLIN MyoCycle Home FES Cycling Therapy System, a functional electrical stimulation bike to enable people with paralysis to get the exercise and therapy needed from the convenience of their own home.

Admission to Abilities Expo is free and show hours are Friday and Saturday, 11am to 5pm and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also be available during show hours.

Meet Paralympians and a Reality TV StarFive Paralympians in cycling, sitting volleyball, sit skiing, rowing and track & field will show attendees that Olympic dreams are not outside their reach. Entrepreneur Terra Jolé of MiniMama.com, Dancing with the Stars and Little Women: LA fame will host a Q&A about her experiences with motherhood, business and the challenges she faces as a little person.

Latest Products and ServicesAttendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more. The Assistive Technology Showcase will feature live demos of iPad speech apps as well as a multitude of technologies to enhance independence.

Relevant WorkshopsA series of compelling workshops on how to certify your pet as a therapy dog, travel, therapeutic cannabis, assistive tech, options for surviving an active shooter and selecting the right accessible vehicle are offered free-of-charge.

Adaptive Sports, Dancing, Assistance Animals and MoreAttendees can let loose with daily dance demos led by Chelsie Hill and the Rollettes, Auti Angel, Infinite Flow and more. They'll also enjoy service dog demos and play adaptive sports like golf, paracycling, fencing, power soccer, skateboarding, rowing, boccia, racing and tennis. The Play Activity Area will feature a wide range of kid-friendly activities.

For more, visit http://www.abilities.com/losangeles,

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-reality-speech-recognition-paralympians-all-featured-at-abilities-expo-300600360.html

SOURCE Abilities Expo



