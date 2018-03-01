Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: HIMSS 2018

NEW YORK, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup

Ambient Clinical AnalyticsBooth #8700-04Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/AmbientClinicalAmbient Clinical Analytics has developed a portfolio of software solutions that change the way care providers operate. Ambient's clinical decision support systems support the general hospital floor, Emergency Department, ICU and other critical care areas by reducing health care costs and improving patient outcomes. Using licensed Mayo Clinic technologies, including over 1,000 rules and algorithms, Ambient's software gives care providers real-time access to relevant and actionable process-of-care information and analytics. Ambient clinical decision support systems address the Triple AIM to improve the patient experience, patient outcomes, and reduce overall healthcare cost.

Booth # 8700-04 in the Bellini room

Amplion Clinical CommunicationsInnovation Live Kiosk Booth #9900-10Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/AmplionAlertAmplion disrupts legacy nurse call systems and produces real-time, point-of-care data that helps hospitals deliver value-based care. The Amplion platform combines advanced nurse call, care collaboration tools, alarm management, reporting and data analytics in a single system to track, manage and confirm care delivery. It closes care loops, aids workflow optimization, promotes teamwork and supplies the data analytics nursing leaders need in the real-time healthcare system to provide safer, smarter patient care and a better patient experience, yielding higher HCAHPS scores and lower costs. amplionalert.com

Find us at Innovation Live Kiosk #9900-10

AutoRemindBooth #9900-DPress Kit: himss.vporoom.com/AutoRemindAutoRemind is a healthcare communication service that will help healthcare professionals engage with their patients and make their practice more efficient. Send a variety of messages & reminders, create new appointments, manage your online reputation and stay top of mind with your patients, plus so much more.

CenturyLinkBooth #1469Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/CenturyLinkCenturyLink is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

To learn more about CenturyLink Business, visit: centurylink.com/business/enterprise.html.

Experian HealthBooth #7329Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/ExperianHealthExperian Health provides data-driven technology to empower our clients to meet the demands of consumerism and value-based care. Leading healthcare organizations turn to Experian Health because of the strong healthcare heritage of our legacy companies, our proven revenue cycle management best practices and automated processes, as well as the deep data and advanced analytics expertise of Experian.

Managing and analyzing large volumes of data is in our DNA. We bring together transaction records, financial and credit data plus new data streams proliferating from mobile devices, Artificial Intelligence, web analytics, social media and other emerging technologies.

FujifilmBooth #6637Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/FujifilmFUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit fujimed.com.

To schedule a demo with Fujifilm at HIMSS, please visit: himss.fujimed.com

IKONABooth #9900-118Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/IKONAIKONA creates immersive content and mixed reality applications designed to transform the patient experience and train the next generation of healthcare providers. Working at the intersection of storytelling, healthcare and technology, IKONA collaborates closely with medical institutions to identify their needs, and implements research-backed solutions that have been clinically proven to decrease patient stress and increase patient satisfaction.

Laurel Bridge SoftwareBooth #12146; Level 1Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/LaurelBridgeLaurel Bridge Software provides enterprise imaging workflow solutions that solve complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that often arise when multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems must be unified. Our solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. Laurel Bridge's imaging workflow solutions have been implemented at thousands of healthcare facilities, teleradiology service providers, and radiology group practices in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners.

Visit us at HIMSS 2018 - Booth #12146; Level 1

Medici TechnologiesBooth #11121Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/MediciMedici is a telemedicine app for all types of health care providers. Medici is a platform for secure and HIPAA compliant texting, phone calls, and video calls.

PerSoN Clinic Booth #9900-70Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/PerSoNClinicPerSoN Clinic is a multi-chronic condition management system that converts subjective conversations into measurable and meaningful data, with a focus on Cancer, Smoking addiction and Depression.

PerSoN Clinic, free for patients everywhere, bridges the communication gap between patients, caregivers, Care providers and researchers. Our guiding principles: Inform, Consult, Empower, and Collaborate are in accordance with the National Institute of Health Standard of Care for creating effective disease management. PerSoN Clinic features NCI-compliant toxicity-related symptoms tracker for patients going through radiation therapy that is in a meaning format for researchers.

Learn more at www.PerSoN.Clinic

Visit us in HIMSS-2018-Innovation Live-Start-up–Kiosk 9900-70

Pieces TechnologiesBooth #169Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/PiecesTechnologiesPieces Technologies, Inc. is a Dallas-based artificial intelligence solution provider on a mission to advance health at every decision. Pieces DS is a cloud-based clinical decision support platform that improves clinical and operational value by applying key algorithms throughout a patient's journey, in real time. Fully integrated with the electronic medical record, Pieces DS leverages class-leading predictive modeling, natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence directly at the point of care. For more information about deploying Pieces DS at your health system, please visit piecestech.com or follow @piecestech.

Raiven HealthcareBooth #9900-57Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/RaivenHealthRaiven answers the real question in healthcare: not WHO is at risk, but HOW do you best treat them over time at the optimal cost? Providers use our real-time, predictive analytics platform for complex health treatments, accessing the artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help determine the clinical treatment path that will deliver the best outcome at the optimum cost for a specific patient. The company's groundbreaking technology has increased outcomes by 40% while decreasing cost by 60%. Raiven's solutions are ideal for those engaged in risk-based contracts including accountable care organizations (ACOs) that require advanced algorithms to deliver actionable results.

RedRick TechnologiesBooth # 12548; Level 1Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/RedRickTechnologiesRedRick Technologies designs and develops ergonomic radiology PACS furniture, monitor mounting solutions, workstation accessories and peripherals. Our services include applying ergonomic principles to improve overall reading room space design, layout, environmental control, lighting, and acoustics. We understand that healthcare delivery is evolving, and the radiology department must enhance customer service and clinical value through efficient and effective communication. Addressing the overall reading environment supports the achievement of these goals as well as the need to maximize radiologist productivity and health.

Visit us at HIMSS 2018 - Booth # 12548; Level 1

Sonitor TechnologiesBooth #7213Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/SonitorFor more information, visit sonitor.com.

SPH AnalyticsBooth #226Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/SPHAnalyticsSPH Analytics (SPHA) is a leader in healthcare quality measures, population health and predictive analytics, and experience measurement and engagement, providing best-in-class solutions and transformative technologies for health plans, providers, and healthcare networks. SPHA solutions help clients meet MACRA and MIPS regulations and lead the way for the next generation of healthcare through powerful applications and analytics, healthcare surveys, call center solutions, and consulting. SPHA's intuitive analytics aggregate data and empower action, enabling clients to increase member and patient satisfaction, improve population health, drive patient engagement, and reduce overall cost of care.

SPH Analytics serves clients in all 50 states and has been driving quality program success for more than 24 years. Company headquarters and healthcare call center are located in metro Atlanta. SPH Analytics is a member of the $3 billion Symphony Technology Group. For more information, call 1-866-460-5681 or visit SPHAnalytics.com.

Trainer RxBooth #11657-11Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/TrainerRxOutcomes Focused. Evidenced Based. Consumer-Centric. Trainer Rx is a leading innovator in orthopedic mhealth solutions. The Telerehab platform provides prehab, rehab and delivers home self-care content anytime, anywhere. Providers use outcomes data to risk manage patients to recovery. Exercise progression, pain score monitoring, range of motion is provided in real time. Designed using behavioral change theory and machine learning technology which learns and adjusts to patient feedback. Built using established clinical protocols. The customizable platform optimizes cost-efficient, high quality, and accessible care. Patients have completed more than 600,000 sessions and on use Trainer Rx for 91 days on avg.. Visit TrainerRx.com.

VirtualHealthBooth #11543Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/VirtualHealthFor more information, visit virtualhealth.com.

Vital Images Booth #843Press Kit: himss.vporoom.com/VitalImagesVital Images, Inc., a Canon Group company, is a leading provider of health imaging diagnostic, management and imaging intelligence solutions, to help healthcare organizations deliver exceptional care while optimizing resources across multi-facility organizations. The company's solutions are scalable to meet the unique needs of hospitals and imaging centers and are accessible throughout the enterprise anytime, anywhere. Building on its leadership in advanced visualization and enterprise viewing, Vital continues to extend solutions to help you enhance diagnostic confidence and data access, streamline workflows and improve outcomes. For more information, visit vitalimages.com or join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

