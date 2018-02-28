medindia
Viking Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 on March 7, 2018

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 General News
Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical

company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced today that the company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2017, after the market close on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Brian Lian, Ph.D., Viking's president and chief executive officer, and Michael Morneau, Viking's chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss financial results and general corporate updates beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (844) 850-0543 from the U.S. or (412) 317-5199 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until March 14, 2018 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the U.S. or (412) 317-0088 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID # 10117261.  Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of Viking's website at www.vikingtherapeutics.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the company's website at www.vikingtherapeutics.com.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders.  The company's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives.  Viking has exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs in clinical trials or preclinical studies, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.  The company's clinical programs include VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, or SARM, in Phase 2 development for the treatment and prevention of lean body mass loss in patients who have undergone hip fracture surgery, VK2809, a small molecule thyroid beta agonist in Phase 2 development for hypercholesterolemia and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and VK0612, a first-in-class, orally available drug candidate in Phase 2 development for type 2 diabetes.  Viking is also developing novel and selective agonists of the thyroid beta receptor for GSD Ia and X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, as well as two earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic diseases and anemia.

Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-report-financial-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2017-on-march-7-2018-300605371.html

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.



