ViewRay Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

VIEWRAY, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
2017
December 31,
2016
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
57,389
$
14,198
Accounts receivable
20,326
4,200
Inventory
19,375
8,082
Deposits on purchased inventory
7,043
2,522
Deferred cost of revenue
13,696
3,909
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,862
3,023
Total current assets
122,691
35,934
Property and equipment, net
11,564
11,560
Restricted cash
1,143
1,143
Intangible assets, net
78
97
Other assets
235
30
TOTAL ASSETS
$
135,711
$
48,764
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
11,014
$
4,980
Accrued liabilities
7,207
6,334
Customer deposits
17,820
19,400
Deferred revenue, current portion
20,151
6,515
Total current liabilities
56,192
37,229
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
3,238
3,918
Long-term debt
44,504
44,290
Warrant liability
22,420
2,723
Other long-term liabilities
7,370
4,257
TOTAL LIABILITIES
133,724
92,417
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Convertible Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016
—
—
Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016; 67,653,974 and 43,581,184 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016
666
426
Additional paid-in capital
321,174
203,598
Accumulated deficit
(319,853)
(247,677)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
1,987
(43,653)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
$
135,711
$
48,764