ViewRay Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Monday, March 12, 2018 General News
Achieved Record Levels of Revenue, Gross Orders and Backlog for Fourth Quarter and Full Year

VIEWRAY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2016

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

57,389

$

14,198

Accounts receivable

20,326

4,200

Inventory

19,375

8,082

Deposits on purchased inventory

7,043

2,522

Deferred cost of revenue

13,696

3,909

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,862

3,023

Total current assets

122,691

35,934

Property and equipment, net

11,564

11,560

Restricted cash

1,143

1,143

Intangible assets, net

78

97

Other assets

235

30

TOTAL ASSETS

$

135,711

$

48,764

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

11,014

$

4,980

Accrued liabilities

7,207

6,334

Customer deposits

17,820

19,400

Deferred revenue, current portion

20,151

6,515

Total current liabilities

56,192

37,229

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

3,238

3,918

Long-term debt

44,504

44,290

Warrant liability

22,420

2,723

Other long-term liabilities

7,370

4,257

TOTAL LIABILITIES

133,724

92,417

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

Convertible Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000   shares authorized at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016; no shares   issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016

Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares   authorized at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016; 67,653,974 and   43,581,184 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and   December 31, 2016

666

426

Additional paid-in capital

321,174

203,598

Accumulated deficit

(319,853)

(247,677)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

1,987

(43,653)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

135,711

$

48,764


