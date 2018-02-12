medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Video measuring system market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%

Monday, February 12, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Video measuring system market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2023

LONDON, Fev. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5312275 The video measuring system market

is estimated to be worth USD 423.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 636.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the video measuring system market include the increasing adoption of non-contact measurement techniques based on computer numerical control (CNC) technology, increasing focus on quality control, advantages of video measurement technology over conventional measurement methods, and increasing need for highly efficient, reliable, and precise measurement technology Market for automated video measuring systems estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The latest automated video measurement system provides high resolution and greater accuracy to perform critical dimensional measurements with high speed. Features such as automatic edge detection, programmable lighting, programmable zoom lens, and multi sensor technology greatly enhance the efficiency, speed, and accuracy of the measurement process. The market for automated video measuring systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR Market for medical applications expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The increasing popularity of video measuring systems for applications, such as machine alignment, rapid prototyping, first article inspection, part verification, and reverse engineering, in the medical industry is expected to fuel the growth of the video measuring system market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the adoption of precision engineering practices by manufacturers with a focus on accuracy and reliability in the manufacturing of medical devices has resulted in an increase in the growth of the video measuring system market for medical application. Video measuring system market in Asia Pacific expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The increasing adoption of precise measurement advanced technologies by manufacturers in Asia Pacific with a focus on the accuracy and reliability of the manufactured products is expected to propel the growth of the video measuring system market in Asia Pacific. Many industrial products such as automotive parts and components, electronics devices, satellites system components, and navigation systems contain thousands of mechanical parts, most of which have tight tolerances that need to be inspected before being assembled into final products. This is likely to increase the demand for video measuring systems in the automotive, aerospace, and other industries. Therefore, the video measuring system market is expected to witness high growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 –25% • By Designation: C-Level Executives – 57%, Directors – 29%, and Others – 14% • By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 20%, and RoW – 10% Key players operating in the video measuring system market are Hexagon (Sweden), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Faro Technologies (US), Mitutoyo Corporation) (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), GOM Metrology (Germany), Perceptron (US), Renishaw (UK), Zygo Corporation (US), Advantest Corporation (Japan), Wenzel Prazision (Germany), Creaform (Canada), Keyence (Japan), Vision Engineering (UK), and Carmar Accuracy Co. (Taiwan). Research Coverage: This report covers the video measuring system market based on offering, product type, application, and region. The video measuring system market based on offering has been segmented into hardware, software, and Services. Based on applications, the video measuring system market has been segmented into automotive, aerospace & defence, heavy machinery industry, energy & power, electronics, medical, and others. On the basis of product type, the video measuring system market has been classified into manual, semi-automated, and automated. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and RoW. Key Benefits of Buying the Report: • This report includes the market statistics pertaining to offering, application, product type, and region, along with their respective market sizes. • In-depth analysis of the value chain has been done to provide an in-depth insight into the video measuring system market. • Major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the video measuring system market have been detailed in this report. • Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the markets on the basis of offering, application, product type, and region have been conducted to provide an overall view of the video measuring system market. The report includes a detailed competitive leadership mapping, including key players and in-depth analysis and ranking of the key players.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5312275 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com  Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-measuring-system-market-anticipated-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-85-300597116.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.