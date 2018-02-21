Vicky Cornell, Wife of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, Joins Addiction Policy Forum's Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicky Cornell, wife of iconic singer, songwriter and Soundgarden, Temple of

Chris Cornell

Barry McCaffrey

Frank Guinta

the Dog and Audioslave front man, is joining the Advisory Board at the Addiction Policy Forum. As a member of the Advisory Board, Vicky will be joining former Drug Czar Generaland former Members of Congress Alan Mollohan and

"I've learned a lot since losing Chris, including the fact that addiction is a brain disease – a disease that is both preventable and treatable," says Vicky Cornell. "While I can't bring my husband back, I can help the millions of other families struggling with addiction and I hope we can prevent this horrific experience from happening to others." Vicky Cornell appeared on Good Morning America this morning and will appear on ABC's Nightline tonight opening up about her husband's tragic passing for the first time. She also highlights her plan to address the addiction crisis.

The Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit focused on improving policies related to substance use disorders through a comprehensive response.

"We feel incredibly fortunate that Vicky is joining our Advisory Board," says Addiction Policy Forum President and CEO Jessica Hulsey Nickel. "Addiction is a disease that does not discriminate and Vicky has seen first-hand how addiction impacts families."

As a member of the Advisory Board, Vicky will support five strategic priorities:

The Addiction Resource Center is an online portal to help patients with a substance use disorder.This new platform includes reliable, evidence-based information about resources at the local level.

is an online portal to help patients with a substance use disorder.This new platform includes reliable, evidence-based information about resources at the local level. Research to Find a Cure. The Addiction Science Initiative: Advancing Treatment and Recovery, is a partnership with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and community partners such as Faces and Voices of Recovery. The initiative will raise money to support research and development around treatment and recovery from substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder.

The Addiction Science Initiative: Advancing Treatment and Recovery, is a partnership with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and community partners such as Faces and Voices of Recovery. The initiative will raise money to support research and development around treatment and recovery from substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder. A national crisis line . The crisis hotline will connect patients and families to available treatment, recovery and prevention services in the community. The service will be administered by social workers experienced in evaluating substance use disorders, and is expected to launch in April.

. The crisis hotline will connect patients and families to available treatment, recovery and prevention services in the community. The service will be administered by social workers experienced in evaluating substance use disorders, and is expected to launch in April. Children Impacted by Addiction. Over nine million children in the U.S. are impacted by parental substance use disorder. These children are at an increased risk for depression, suicide, poverty, delinquency, homelessness, and addiction. APF is launching a joint initiative with the National Association for Children of Addiction (NACoA) to ensure evidence-based interventions and support for our most vulnerable children nationwide.

Over nine million children in the U.S. are impacted by parental substance use disorder. These children are at an increased risk for depression, suicide, poverty, delinquency, homelessness, and addiction. APF is launching a joint initiative with the National Association for Children of Addiction (NACoA) to ensure evidence-based interventions and support for our most vulnerable children nationwide. Medical Education Initiative. The program will further the education of healthcare providers about the identification and treatment of SUDs. Few medical specialties have comprehensive training and tools available for their clinicians to underhand addiction and only eight percent of U.S. medical schools have a separate required course on addiction. This initiative will work with medical specialty areas, such as primary practice, as well as medical schools and other key clinicians to provide the training and tools doctors need.

A copy of Addiction Policy Forum's released 8-point plan for addressing addiction in America is available here.

About the Addiction Policy ForumThe Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)3 established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice reform.

Chris Cornell (1964-2017) was a modern innovator who transcends genre. He was the chief architect of the 90s-grunge movement and remains one of the best voices of all time. Achieving multi-platinum success with three legendary bands - selling over 30 million records worldwide - he forged his own unique identity over three decades as a Grammy® Award-winning, Golden Globe nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer and lyricist. See full bio.

Vicky Cornell leads the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation formed in 2012 to protect vulnerable children around the world. The foundation supports organizations that provide shelter and resources for homeless, abused and at risk youth, children living in refugee camps, victims of human trafficking and children impacted by addiction.

Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of the Addiction Policy Forum and the 4 million families they work with who are impacted by substance use disorders.

Vicky and Jessica are available for further explanation and interviews by media. For more information, visit www.addictionpolicy.org and follow us on Twitter.

