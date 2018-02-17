medindia
Viatek launches Echelon™, where fitness and technology unite to at a price you can afford.

Saturday, February 17, 2018 General News
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatek Consumer Products Group, known for their innovative design

and unique products, has launched Echelon™ bikes with live classes via your phone or tablet.

The Echelon™ Experience, merges total fitness and technology to create a virtual community where the catch phrase "never ride alone," is as real as downloading

the Echelon™ Fit App and hoping aboard one of their two well-engineered cycles. Available on both Google Play and the Apple App store, Echelon™ Fit allows the rider choices from hundreds of on demand & live classes, scenic rides, yoga, strength training, warm-ups, and more.

The first member of the Echelon™ family, the Flex Bike, launched exclusively on QVC earlier this year with huge success. Great for any fitness level, and at a cost of around $229.99, the Flex bike is not only affordable, but comfortable with a large recumbent seat, designed to be light weight, and folds for portability.

The second member of the Echelon™ family is the Connect Bike, which retails for just $799.99. Made for a slightly more advanced user, the Connect Bike pairs via Bluetooth with smart phones and tablets so the Echelon™ Fit App can track participation, distance, output levels, and competition with fellow riders. It also allows you to link up with friends via facebook, fitbit®, or Strava so you can ride with friends. The Connect bike has a silent magnetic flywheel and offers 32 levels of resistance, providing a challenging workout for any level of rider. It's ergonomically customizable, with an oversized seat that's adjustable in two dimensions, and a handlebar console with adjustable height, angle, and distance.

The Echelon Studio located in Chattanooga Tennessee, has over a dozen instructors teaching various levels of daily live and on-demand classes for both bikes, as well as a variety of off bike exercises. Participation has become a global sensation with thousands joining us daily.

"We have created a unique live experience for our members, where they can have a fun and energetic fitness experience at home. Our instructors come from a range of backgrounds and ages which allows them to form a connection with our community," said Nancy McCaffrey, Director of the Echelon Experience.

"We are excited to launch two of the most advanced bikes in the industry with our integrated Live App Technology, featuring live classes that geared from the beginner level rider to the fitness cyclist. We believe that Echelon's World Class Experience will allow everyone to enjoy participating in fitness classes in the home at an affordable price.

The Echelon™ Experience is truly refreshing because it provides all the excitement and innovation of any competitor, but at a fraction of the price and machinery weight. The Flex and Connect are excellent affordable indoor cycles that work with your lifestyle and living space.

Viatek Consumer Product, founded in 2004, relocated to Chattanooga, TN in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since bringing the corporate office to TN. Viatek's in-house team in Chattanooga and Orlando designs, develops and distributes innovative products sold through major retailers, TV shopping channels, Direct Response TV and over 50 international countries. Viatek's successful brands include the Quirky Power products, Arctica Drinkware & Coolers, Night Stars Laser Decorative Lighting, FitNation fitness Products, Hurricane Spin Mop Systems, Q-Beam flashlights, Bob Vila Products and many more.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatek-launches-echelon-where-fitness-and-technology-unite-to-at-a-price-you-can-afford-300600343.html

SOURCE Viatek Consumer Products Group



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
