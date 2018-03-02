ViTel Net Appoints Telehealth Executive Mark Noble as Senior Vice President of Business Development

MCLEAN, Va., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ViTel Net, a pioneer and leader in telehealth technology and services, announces

Mark Noble

, MBA, as Senior Vice President of Business Development. He will focus his efforts on accelerating the expansion of ViTel Net enabled healthcare systems to achieve their revenue, efficiency, and quality-of-care goals. Mark brings over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications, visual collaboration and healthcare industries. Over the past decade, he has worked closely with healthcare providers, payers and industry partners to address the challenges associated with the shift to accountable care models and the growing gap between the supply of specialty care providers and the expanding population of patients requiring care.

"We welcome Mr. Mark Noble to our senior leadership team at ViTel Net," said Allen Izadpanah, CEO. "His experience both in partnering with some of the largest and most successful telehealth care providers and in leading marketing, sales and business development teams are key to his new role. His honest, customer-first approach fits perfectly with ViTel Net's culture, and will deliver tremendous value to our customers."

Mark's vision and passion is making the highest quality care available to every patient in need at the lowest cost, regardless of physical location of provider and patient, through telehealth programs that integrate seamlessly with clinical operations.

Prior to joining ViTel Net, Mark set strategy for and lead Vidyo's healthcare practice as Vice President of Telehealth Business Development. Under his leadership, Vidyo enjoyed significant market penetration and growth with over 300 healthcare systems representing more than 2500 hospitals deploying the solution for synchronous telehealth consultations.

Mark shares his domain expertise in telemedicine solutions to increase clinician knowledge of best practices and has lead training sessions for institutions such as the American College of Surgeons, and actively participates in both HiMSS and the American Telemedicine Association. Mark earned his BSEE from Rutgers College of Engineering and MBA from Rutgers Graduate School of Management.

"I am thrilled to be joining ViTel Net's accomplished team and with the ability to support passionate care provider organizations with ViTel Net's 'one-size-fits-one' modular and configurable telehealth solution set," said Mr. Noble. "ViTel Net addresses challenges that have historically been roadblocks to telehealth, like availability of the patient record and imaging studies for a specialist consultant of a partner care organization who doesn't have access to the referring organizations EHR. Having the patient data, real-time communications, resource scheduling and management, and a configurable workflow engine, all within the same run-time platform is game changing for providers delivering care at a distance."

In addition to CEO, Mr. Allen Izadpanah, Mr. Noble joins an esteemed team including Dr. Reed Tucson, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Stuart Frank, President ViTel Net Services & CIO, Dr. Rob Kolodner, CMO, Molly Reyna, CCOO and Dr. Richard Bakalar, CSO. Their collective healthcare experience of 155+ years will be an asset in leading ViTel Net through their next growth phase.

About ViTel Net

Since the early 1990's, ViTel Net has pioneered the development of a broad range of standard and configurable telehealth solutions and technologies that allow clinicians to remotely diagnose, treat, and manage patient health – regardless of geographic and time barriers.

For over 20 years, our team has also developed and delivered large scale, enterprise medical image management solutions both nationally and internationally, integrated with Electronic Health Records, that enable clinicians to access a broad range of clinical images collected at hundreds of sites.

ViTel Net is driven to improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities by delivering configurable, multi-specialty, multi-platform, enterprise-wide telehealth technology solutions. Our mature off-the-shelf telehealth solutions adapt to support both current and future clinical workflow and business requirements.

