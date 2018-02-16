Veterinary foundations announce recipients of pharmacology research grants

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) and the Veterinary

Pharmacology Research Foundation (VPRF) have selected two veterinary researchers as recipients of the organizations' pharmacology research grants.

Dr. Derek Foster, assistant professor of ruminant health and production

State University College of Veterinary Medicine

$30,000

in the Department of Population Health and Pathobiology at North Carolina, is the recipient of the AVMF/VPRF Veterinary Pharmacology Research Grant of nearly. Dr. Foster is conducting research on the continuous sampling of the bovine udder by ultrafiltration to assess the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of intramammary ceftiofur.

"This funding from the VPRF and AVMF is crucial to understanding how to best utilize antibiotics in treating mastitis in cows so that we maximize their effectiveness while minimizing any drug residues in the milk and selection for resistant bacteria."

Dr. Duncan X. Lascelles, professor of small animal surgery and pain management and director of the comparative pain research and education program at the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine, received the organizations' nearly $15,000 Veterinary Pharmacokinetic Research Grant. Dr. Lascelles' research focuses on the pharmacokinetics of gabapentin in cats by three routes of administration.

"The Comparative Pain Research Program at N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine would like to thank and recognize the American Veterinary Medical Foundation and Veterinary Pharmacology Research Foundation for their support and funding of our project investigating the pharmacokinetics of gabapentin via multiple routes of administration," said Dr. Lascelles. "With the complete lack of medications for chronic pain in cats, and the widespread use of gabapentin despite a lack of understanding of its pharmacokinetics in cats, this work is critical. This work will form the foundation for future efficacy research of gabapentin for chronic pain conditions in the cat."

Funding for the AVMF and VPRF research grants supports research into new or currently approved medications for combating diseases and conditions of companion and food animals as well as projects that ensure the safety of food products from treated livestock. Clinicians and scientists with an interest in veterinary pharmacology are eligible to serve as principal investigators.

Dr. Jane G. Owens, president of the VPRF, said her organization is excited about the new partnership with the AVMF.

"The mission of the two organizations aligns very well. This alliance supports funding for evaluation of new and currently approved medications for combating diseases of companion and food animals as well as for ensuring the safety of food products from treated livestock. We believe this partnership offers veterinary researchers a unique funding source as no other granting agency focuses solely on veterinary pharmacology," she said.

Dr. Jan K. Strother, chair of the AVMF Board of Directors, added, "Since our founding more than 50 years ago, the AVMF has supported scientific research that advances veterinary medicine. Our research support has led to better prevention (and) treatment protocols and has improved the health and the quality of animals' lives globally.

"I believe that our model of partnership with VPRF will connect our organizations' members and resources to promote and provide research studies that are vitally important for our veterinary profession."

The 12 members of the 2017 Pharmacology Scientific Review Committee included: representatives from the College of Veterinary Medicine, Mississippi State University, Dr. Andrew Mackin and Dr. Cory Langston; from Colorado State University, Flint Animal Care Center, Dr. Dan Gustafson and Dr. Doug Thamm; from University of Illinois, Dr. Duncan Ferguson; from the Veterinary and Biomedical Research Center at Kansas State University, Dr. Keith DeDonder; from Oklahoma State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Lara Maxwell; from University of Wisconsin College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Lauren Trepanier; from the Food and Drug Administration, Health and Human Services, Dr. Mahmound Abouraya; from North Carolina State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Mark Papich and Dr. Ron Baynes; and from the University of Pennsylvania, College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Meg Sleeper.

Animal health research is crucial to the future of veterinary medicine. The AVMF devotes its efforts to raising financial support for research projects that will help lead to improved prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of prevalent, life-threatening diseases in animals. To donate to the AVMF, visit https://www.avmf.org/donate. If you would like your donation to help fund future research grants, use AVMF code "RESEARCH" on the online donation form.

For more information, contact the AVMF at 800-248-2862 ext. 6690.

About the Veterinary Pharmacology Research Foundation (VPRF) The Veterinary Pharmacology Research Foundation (VPRF) was founded in 2007 by the governing bodies of the American Academy of Veterinary Pharmacology and Therapeutics (AAVPT) and the American College of Veterinary Clinical Pharmacology (ACVCP). By combining resources, these organizations were able to focus on funding for growth and innovation in the development of new veterinary therapeutics, evaluation of drugs for treatment of animal diseases and increasing the number of trained researchers in veterinary pharmacology. To date, VPRF has provided over $220,000 in research funding and has awarded thirteen grants with published reports. For more information visit www.AAVPT.org.

About the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) The American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) is the charitable arm of the AVMA. For more than 50 years, the AVMF has been developing resources to advance the science and practice of veterinary medicine to improve animal and human health. Charitable contributions and support to the Foundation help veterinarians, help animals. Visit www.avmf.org to learn more.

