Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 - 2026)

exclusive study by Future Market Insights projects that by the end of 2026, the global market for veterinary ultrasound scanners will reachin terms of value. The study further projects that during the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market will grow steadily at a CAGR of 5.4%. The report also estimates that the demand for portable or hand-held ultrasound scanners will be high, compared to cart-based ultrasound systems.Key findings from the report reveal that by the end of 2017, sales of veterinary ultrasound scanners will bring in aroundrevenues across the globe. The demand for portable or handheld veterinary ultrasound scanners will remain considerably high. With easier usability, portable veterinary ultrasound scanners allow faster diagnosis and accurate imaging. Compact designs of hand-held veterinary ultrasound scanners ensure economical consumption of raw materials during manufacturing. As these devices, require less space, pet owners and husbandry businesses can use them domestically to understand the changes inside their animals, without seeking professional help. The DIY operability of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners will play a key role in boosting their demand in the near future. By the end of 2026, portable veterinary ultrasound scanners worth overare likely to be sold across the global market.One of the key factors driving the adoption of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners is the basic limitations of using cart-based veterinary ultrasound scanners. While handheld scanners are affordable, one of the biggest restraint for adoption of cart-based veterinary ultrasound scanners is their price. High price, coupled with high energy consumption, are collectively lowering the demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners based in carts. Moreover, these machines are technically limited to a few ultrasound imaging methods. While portable veterinary ultrasound scanners can facilitate 2D, 3D and 4D imaging at ease, these machines aren't equally efficient in the operations.During the forecast period, portable/handheld veterinary ultrasound scanners will represent the leading product-type segment in the global market, registering revenue growth at an estimated CAGR of 5.6%. The report further projects thatandwill register high sales of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners through 2026. Robust healthcare infrastructure in the US will factor the growth in sales of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners across. Whilewill record the highest sales of handheld veterinary ultrasound scanners,will be at the second position. During the forecast period, the sales of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners inwill incur expansion at 5.4% CAGR. The report also reveals that(MEA) andwill be the least-lucrative markets for adoption of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners, and medical professionals in this region will continue to use conventional ultrasound machines in veterinary diagnostics. Meanwhile, the sales of handheld veterinary ultrasound scanners in theexcludingregion will register a growth at 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5328086 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information:Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

