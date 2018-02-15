medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 - 2026)

Thursday, February 15, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

As veterinary diagnostics continue to advance in leaps and bounds, effective imaging technologies gain a foothold in the animal healthcare industry. The adoption of effective imaging systems such as ultrasound scanners continues to surge, enabling vets to bring more efficiency in zoological disease diagnosis.

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5328086 An

exclusive study by Future Market Insights projects that by the end of 2026, the global market for veterinary ultrasound scanners will reach US$ 198 Mn in terms of value. The study further projects that during the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market will grow steadily at a CAGR of 5.4%. The report also estimates that the demand for portable or hand-held ultrasound scanners will be high, compared to cart-based ultrasound systems. In 2017, Products worth over US$ 123 Mn to be Sold in Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market Key findings from the report reveal that by the end of 2017, sales of veterinary ultrasound scanners will bring in around US$ 123 Mn revenues across the globe. The demand for portable or handheld veterinary ultrasound scanners will remain considerably high. With easier usability, portable veterinary ultrasound scanners allow faster diagnosis and accurate imaging. Compact designs of hand-held veterinary ultrasound scanners ensure economical consumption of raw materials during manufacturing. As these devices, require less space, pet owners and husbandry businesses can use them domestically to understand the changes inside their animals, without seeking professional help. The DIY operability of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners will play a key role in boosting their demand in the near future. By the end of 2026, portable veterinary ultrasound scanners worth over US$ 170 Mn are likely to be sold across the global market. Limitations of Cart-based Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners to Drive the Demand for Portable Scanners One of the key factors driving the adoption of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners is the basic limitations of using cart-based veterinary ultrasound scanners. While handheld scanners are affordable, one of the biggest restraint for adoption of cart-based veterinary ultrasound scanners is their price. High price, coupled with high energy consumption, are collectively lowering the demand for veterinary ultrasound scanners based in carts. Moreover, these machines are technically limited to a few ultrasound imaging methods. While portable veterinary ultrasound scanners can facilitate 2D, 3D and 4D imaging at ease, these machines aren't equally efficient in the operations. Hand-held Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners: Regional Forecast During the forecast period, portable/handheld veterinary ultrasound scanners will represent the leading product-type segment in the global market, registering revenue growth at an estimated CAGR of 5.6%. The report further projects that North America and Europe will register high sales of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners through 2026. Robust healthcare infrastructure in the US will factor the growth in sales of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners across North America. While North America will record the highest sales of handheld veterinary ultrasound scanners, Europe will be at the second position. During the forecast period, the sales of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners in Europe will incur expansion at 5.4% CAGR. The report also reveals that Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America will be the least-lucrative markets for adoption of portable veterinary ultrasound scanners, and medical professionals in this region will continue to use conventional ultrasound machines in veterinary diagnostics. Meanwhile, the sales of handheld veterinary ultrasound scanners in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region will register a growth at 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5328086 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com  Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-ultrasound-scanners-market-global-industry-analysis-2012---2016-and-opportunity-assessment-2017---2026-300598830.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.