Varian to Showcase Software Solutions for Smarter Cancer Care at HIMSS18

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it will be demonstrating its portfolio
of software solutions for smarter cancer care, March 5-8
in Las Vegas, NV
at HIMSS18, booth 10518. Varian provides a comprehensive oncology software platform to help manage the entire cancer
care process, from diagnosis to survivorship.
The Varian solutions being demonstrated at HIMSS18 includes:
- 360 Oncology™ care management platform which provides workflow tools to the entire oncology care team and patients, while integrating data from EMRs, oncology information systems and other point-of-care solutions, such as PACS and lab systems, for a full 360-degree view of patient data. Additionally, the Evinance Clinical Decision Support™ platform, provides visual care pathways and compliance tracking based on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) or other evidence-based guidelines. (For more information on 360 Oncology, visit www.varian.com/360)
- ARIA® oncology information system, a comprehensive electronic medical record and image management system that aggregates patient data into an organized, oncology-specific medical chart (For more information on ARIA, visit www.varian.com/ARIA)
- InSightive™ analytics which can enable real-time insights from operational and clinical data (For more information on InSightive, visit www.varian.com/InSightive)
- Velocity™ software platform which aggregates unstructured treatment and imaging data from diverse systems to show a comprehensive view of a patient's diagnostic imaging and treatment history (For more information on Velocity, visit www.varian.com/Velocity)
When: HIMSS is March 5-8, 2018. The exhibition is open from 6:30pm – 8:30pm
March 5th; 9:30am – 6pm
March 6th-7th; 9:30am – 4pm
March 8th.
Where: Sands Expo Center, Booth # 10518, Las Vegas, NV
