Varian to Showcase Software Solutions for Smarter Cancer Care at HIMSS18

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it will be demonstrating its portfolio

March 5-8

Las Vegas, NV

of software solutions for smarter cancer care,inat HIMSS18, booth 10518. Varian provides a comprehensive oncology software platform to help manage the entire cancercare process, from diagnosis to survivorship.

The Varian solutions being demonstrated at HIMSS18 includes:

360 Oncology ™ care management platform which provides workflow tools to the entire oncology care team and patients, while integrating data from EMRs, oncology information systems and other point-of-care solutions, such as PACS and lab systems, for a full 360-degree view of patient data. Additionally, the Evinance Clinical Decision Support ™ platform, provides visual care pathways and compliance tracking based on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® (NCCN ® ) or other evidence-based guidelines. (For more information on 360 Oncology, visit www.varian.com/360)

oncology information system, a comprehensive electronic medical record and image management system that aggregates patient data into an organized, oncology-specific medical chart (For more information on ARIA, visit www.varian.com/ARIA) InSightive ™ analytics which can enable real-time insights from operational and clinical data (For more information on InSightive, visit www.varian.com/InSightive)

analytics which can enable real-time insights from operational and clinical data (For more information on InSightive, visit www.varian.com/InSightive) Velocity™ software platform which aggregates unstructured treatment and imaging data from diverse systems to show a comprehensive view of a patient's diagnostic imaging and treatment history (For more information on Velocity, visit www.varian.com/Velocity)

When: HIMSS is March 5-8, 2018. The exhibition is open from 6:30pm – 8:30pm March 5th; 9:30am – 6pm March 6th-7th; 9:30am – 4pm March 8th.

Where: Sands Expo Center, Booth # 10518, Las Vegas, NV

About Varian Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

