medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

Saturday, March 10, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) has been selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro

Social (IMSS) to equip seven treatment centers across Mexico with modern radiotherapy treatment systems, including the country's first Edge™ system for image-guided stereotactic radiosurgery.

Varian and EYMSA,

Varian's long-standing distributor in Mexico, will provide the Edge system and six VitalBeam™ systems, plus a full suite of Varian's treatment planning and oncology information software to manage cancer patient workflow at each of the sites.  The companies will complete all installations by December 2018.

Four of the new radiotherapy systems will replace much older cobalt systems; three are replacing Varian technology that is 13-15 years old.  The new Edge radiosurgery system will enable clinicians to attack tumors noninvasively from outside the body using carefully shaped high-energy X-rays.  The VitalBeam systems are a cost-effective solution for offering high-quality, high-throughput radiation therapy, which will enable treatment centers to expand clinical capabilities and serve more patients.

"Some ten years ago, we worked with EYMSA to replace a number of cobalt units at IMSS sites with Clinac® linear accelerators.  We are pleased to continue our partnership with these new projects that will improve access to care in Mexico and bring more advanced treatment options to the country's cancer patients," said Kolleen Kennedy, president of Varian's Oncology Systems business. "We look forward to working with the teams at all seven treatment centers in the deployment of these systems."

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact

Mark PlungyDirector, Public Relations+1 (650) 424-5630 mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael BruffSenior Vice President, Investor Relations+1 (650) 424-5163 investors@varian.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-selected-by-the-instituto-mexicano-del-seguro-social-imss-to-equip-seven-treatment-centers-in-mexico-with-advanced-radiotherapy-technology-300611331.html

SOURCE Varian



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.