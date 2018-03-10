Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) has been selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro

Mexico

Social (IMSS) to equip seven treatment centers acrosswith modern radiotherapy treatment systems, including the country's first Edge™ system for image-guided stereotactic radiosurgery.

Varian and EYMSA,

Mexico

December 2018

Varian's long-standing distributor in, will provide the Edge system and six VitalBeam™ systems, plus a full suite of Varian's treatment planning and oncology information software to manage cancer patient workflow at each of the sites. The companies will complete all installations by

Four of the new radiotherapy systems will replace much older cobalt systems; three are replacing Varian technology that is 13-15 years old. The new Edge radiosurgery system will enable clinicians to attack tumors noninvasively from outside the body using carefully shaped high-energy X-rays. The VitalBeam systems are a cost-effective solution for offering high-quality, high-throughput radiation therapy, which will enable treatment centers to expand clinical capabilities and serve more patients.

"Some ten years ago, we worked with EYMSA to replace a number of cobalt units at IMSS sites with Clinac® linear accelerators. We are pleased to continue our partnership with these new projects that will improve access to care in Mexico and bring more advanced treatment options to the country's cancer patients," said Kolleen Kennedy, president of Varian's Oncology Systems business. "We look forward to working with the teams at all seven treatment centers in the deployment of these systems."

