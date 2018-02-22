medindia
Varian Acquires Evinance Innovation, Inc.

Thursday, February 22, 2018 General News
Expands 360 Oncology care management platform with clinical decision support

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it has acquired privately-held

Montreal-based Evinance Innovation, Inc., a clinical decision support (CDS) software company. This acquisition expands the capabilities of Varian's 360 Oncology care management platform by tightly integrating clinical workflow, decision support, and adherence tracking based on leading cancer care guidelines.

The Evinance Decision Support platform is designed to improve quality of care by providing clinicians access to the latest clinical information for making evidence-based treatment decisions while empowering patients throughout their cancer journey. Varian is integrating the Evinance platform within 360 Oncology to provide visual care pathways and compliance tracking based on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) and other evidence-based guidelines. Through this integration, clinicians will have a platform for visualizing a patient's journey while applying the leading evidence-based guidelines so that doctors and patients can make the most informed treatment decisions together.   

This acquisition is the latest step in Varian's long-term strategy to become a global leader in multi-disciplinary integrated cancer care solutions. "With healthcare reimbursement models moving to value-based patient care, it is critical for clinicians to be equipped with the tools that make it easier for them to provide evidence-based and coordinated care consistently across clinical settings," said Kolleen Kennedy, president of Varian's Oncology Systems business. "With this acquisition and integration of the Evinance platform into 360 Oncology, we are moving closer to our goal of delivering a comprehensive cancer care operating system that helps clinicians make more informed decisions at the point of care."

For more information on Evinance and 360 Oncology, visit www.varian.com/evinance.

About Varian Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press ContactMark PlungyDirector, Public Relations+1 (650) 424-5630 mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations ContactJ. Michael BruffVice President, Investor Relations+1 (650) 424-5163 mike.bruff@varian.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-acquires-evinance-innovation-inc-300602444.html

SOURCE Varian



