Varian ARIA Oncology Information System Earns ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group LLC

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced its ARIA® oncology information

system has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) that has been empowered to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government's program. The stamp of approval designates that the software offers the functionality that enables eligible providers and hospitals to meet Meaningful Use requirements, qualifying these organizations to receive payments under the ongoing EHR adoption program.

"We are very pleased to have achieved this certification and the positive impact it makes for our customers," said Sukhveer Singh, vice president of Varian's Oncology Continuum Solutions group. "By achieving 2015 Edition certification, ARIA software allows customers to qualify for an incentive bonus payment from CMS under the Quality Payment Program."

To earn the certification, the ARIA software was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

ARIA, which met the requirements for 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification, is a comprehensive electronic medical record and image management system that aggregates patient data into an organized, oncology-specific medical chart with functional components for managing clinical, administrative and financial operations for medical, radiation and surgical oncology. This release of ARIA also includes security enhancements to help protect patient data from malicious attacks. The added data protection helps fight against data breaches so customers can focus on providing seamless, simplified, and secure patient care.

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

ARIA oncology information system, version 15.5, was certified on December 26, 2017. (www.varian.com/ARIA/MOMU and www.varian.com/ARIA/ROMU, 3100 Hansen Way, Palo Alto, CA 94304, ARIA@varian.com, (650) 493-4000). Certified ID numbers are 15.04.04.2496.ARIA.MO.00.0.171226 (for medical oncology) and 15.04.04.2496.ARIA.15.00.1.171226 (for radiation oncology). The certification criterion certified are 170.315(a)(1-14); 170.315(b)(1-3, 6); 170.315(c)(1-3); 170.315(d)(1-10); 170.315(e)(1-3); 170.315(g)(2-9); and 170.315(h)(1). Clinical Quality Measures certified: CMS002V6; CMS50V5; CMS68V6; CMS69V5; CMS124V5; CMS125V5; CMS129V6; CMS130V5; CMS138V5; CMS139V5; CMS154V5; CMS156V5; CMS157V5; and CMS165V5. Additional software used: Data Motion Direct, Equicare CS

Price Transparency These certified products generally involve one-time license fees plus some ongoing costs:

ARIA Disease Management, a one-time initial license fee and ongoing Software Support Agreement (SSA) fees.

Equicare Health Solutions Active Patient Portal, a one-time initial license fee and ongoing SSA fees.

ePrescribing, a one-time initial license fee and ongoing SSA fees.

Interfaces: 2015 Edition QPP API Package for ARIA ® OIS for medical and/or radiation oncology and ongoing SSA fees.

OIS for medical and/or radiation oncology and ongoing SSA fees. DIRECT, a one-time initial license fee and ongoing service fees.

For more information on ARIA Costs and Limitations visit www.varian.com/ARIA/MOMU and www.varian.com/ARIA/ROMU.

About Varian Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press ContactMark PlungyDirector, Public Relations+1 (650) 424-5630 mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations ContactJ. Michael BruffVice President, Investor Relations+1 (650) 424-5163 mike.bruff@varian.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-aria-oncology-information-system-earns-onc-health-it-certification-from-drummond-group-llc-300602457.html

SOURCE Varian