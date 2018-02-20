medindia
Varian ARIA, Eclipse and TrueBeam Named Category Leaders in the 2018 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report

Tuesday, February 20, 2018
PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced three of its cancer care solutions have

been named Category Leaders in the 2018 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report by KLAS, an independent research firm specializing in monitoring and reporting on the performance of healthcare vendors. The Category Leaders from Varian are ARIA®
oncology information system in Oncology, Eclipse treatment planning software in Oncology Treatment Planning, and TrueBeam treatment system in Radiation Therapy.

ARIA is a comprehensive electronic medical record and image management system that aggregates patient data into an organized, oncology-specific medical chart with functional components for managing clinical, administrative and financial operations for medical, radiation and surgical oncology. The ARIA system provides a seamless flow of information for managing the patient's entire journey—from diagnosis through follow-up.

According to the 2018 Best in KLAS report, ARIA scored above average in key areas, including: Sales & Contracting, Implementation & Training, Functionality & Upgrades, and Service & Support. In comments posted on KLASresearch.com, a physicist who uses ARIA said, "I like how the ARIA system is integrated and shares databases." Another user, who is a COO, stated, "The workflow is what really sets the system apart. It is very easy for us to get people up and running on the system."

Named a Category Leader for the fifth year in a row, Eclipse software creates an optimized radiotherapy treatment plan based on a physician's dose instructions, and information about the size, shape, and location of the tumor to be treated with radiation. The Eclipse software incorporates unique features such as RapidPlan knowledge-based planning, and multi-criteria optimization (MCO). RapidPlan is designed to simplify and accelerate the planning process for sophisticated cancer treatments like stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), and RapidArc® radiotherapy. MCO allows clinicians to explore what happens when different clinical criteria are varied, such as the degree to which particular organs are spared versus coverage of the targeted tumor.

According to the 2018 Best in KLAS report, Eclipse scored above average in key areas, including: Functionality & Upgrades, Implementation & Training, Sales & Contracting, and Service & Support. In comments posted on KLASresearch.com, a physicist using the software said, "Eclipse is a very powerful system with state-of-the-art algorithms and a lot of power behind it. Our team likes Eclipse quite a lot in terms of ease of use." A director added, "I wasn't really eager to switch over to Eclipse, but now I am extremely glad that we did."

Varian's TrueBeam family of medical linear accelerators incorporate numerous technical innovations that dynamically synchronize imaging, patient positioning, motion management, and treatment delivery during a radiotherapy or radiosurgery procedure. According to the 2018 Best in KLAS report, TrueBeam scored above average in key areas, including: Functionality & Upgrades, Implementation & Training, Sales & Contracting, and Service & Support.

In comments posted on KLASresearch.com, a director who uses the treatment system stated, "We treat pretty much every case on the TrueBeam system. Our physicians and physicists like that the system works well for a broad scope of patients and types of cancers." A Varian customer who is a manager added, "The RapidArc radiotherapy technology and the IMRT and everything else are great with the TrueBeam."

The 2018 Best in KLAS report, published at the end of January, ranks healthcare vendors and their solutions by the professionals who use them—healthcare providers. For a full list of Best in KLAS winners, Global (Non-U.S.) Best in KLAS winners, and Category Leaders, visit https://klasresearch.com/report/2018-best-in-klas-software-and-services/1253.

*The above commentary collected about ARIA, Eclipse, and TrueBeam by KLAS May – Aug 2017 Respectively. For a complete view visit www.klasresearch.com

About Varian Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact

Mark PlungyDirector, Public Relations+1 (650) 424-5630 mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael BruffVice President, Investor Relations+1 (650) 424-5163 mike.bruff@varian.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-aria-eclipse-and-truebeam-named-category-leaders-in-the-2018-best-in-klas-software-and-services-report-300600205.html

SOURCE Varian



