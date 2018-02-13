Vaica Medical, STAAR Alert and RXVIP Concierge Partner to Provide the Most Comprehensive, In-Home, Medical Adherence and Safety Management Program in the Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, MUNHALL, Pennsylvania and WESTBURY, New York, Feb.

As a result of this joint initiative, patients, caregivers and medical professionals now have access to the best in personalized medication therapy, adherence and safety management via individualized:

Pharmacogenetic (PGx) Testing

Chronic Care Management (CCM)

Wellness Prescription Check-Ups (WPC)

Cloud Based In-Home Medication Dosing Notifications

Cloud Based, In-Home, 24/7 Medication Adherence Monitoring with Live Dosing Reminders

Cloud Based In-Home Reporting of Evidence-Based User Engagement and Adherence

The benefit is measurable results for the patient plus cost savings for payers and healthcare providers when the drugs prescribed are actually used correctly.

"We are excited to expand our in-home medication adherence monitoring services and technology with Vaica, and pharmacist-based genomic testing provider, RXVIP, to address medication errors, adverse drug reactions and non-adherence for our clients. Medication non-adherence is a leading cause of (re)admission to long-term care facilities and hospitals as well as an unnecessary, multi-billion burden to payers and our health system," said STAAR Alert's Director of Medication Management Solutions Mr. Mark Drummey.

RXVIP Concierge Founder Mr. Ken Sternfeld said, "This strategic marketing initiative with STAAR and Vaica, perfectly aligns with our personalized, patient-centric approach to our corporate culture. Being able to work with a digital medtech leader like Vaica plus a service and monitoring expert like STAAR will help RXVIP in its mission to increase adherence to medications that enhance patient outcomes. This alliance is what we strive for as Concierge Pharmacists, so we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of this great team."

"Follow instructions. It seems like an easy request. And yet, for a variety of understandable reasons, it is a difficult one for many chronic patients to honor when it comes to taking their medications. We are pleased to work in concert with industry leaders STAAR and RXVIP to make a real and measurable difference in the quest to improve medication adherence, help patients get better sooner, and forward to care givers, medical teams and pharmacy all the benefits that come with that," said Vaica Medical CEO Mr. Tomer Gofer.

About RXVIPRXVIP Concierge provides enhanced patient-centric care by collaborating with physicians to deliver value-based services right in their offices. With strategic marketing relationships with health care providers, our Concierge Service Providers (CSP) can enhance the role of pharmacists as health care providers. To learn more about this paradigm shift in the practice of pharmacy, please visit www.rxvipconcierge.com.

About STAAR AlertSTAAR Alert helps patients manage complex medication schedules through the use of automated medication devices and 24/7 live operator monitoring from its Life Safety Monitoring Center. Utilizing this proven medication management system can help reduce the risk of missed doses and provide increased medication adherence.

About Vaica MedicalVaica provides tailored, digital, patient medication management and adherence solutions for pharma and specialty pharmacies to improve chronic patient outcomes. Vaica's newest solution, Capsuled, uses a hardware - software combination, compatible with all medication delivery systems, that provides visual and audio alerts as well as educational videos. Vaica's solutions have been tested at 15 world class medical centers, achieving a 92%-98% success rate. Click here to watch a short video to learn more about how the system works and its many benefits. www.vaica.com

