Vaica Medical, STAAR Alert and RXVIP Concierge Partner to Provide the Most Comprehensive, In-Home, Medical Adherence and Safety Management Program in the Market

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 General News
STAAR's Life Safety Monitoring Center Receives TMA Five Diamond Program Designation

TEL AVIV, Israel, MUNHALL, Pennsylvania and WESTBURY, New York, Feb.

13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --  Vaica Medical, STAAR Alert and RXVIP Concierge are teaming up to offer patients across the United States the most comprehensive, in-home, medication adherence and safety management program on the market today. The joint initiative is intended to help solve the multi-billion dollar cost crisis caused by the lack of medication adherence challenging the US healthcare system.

As a result of this joint initiative, patients, caregivers and medical professionals now have access to the best in personalized medication therapy, adherence and safety management via individualized:

  • Pharmacogenetic (PGx) Testing
  • Chronic Care Management (CCM)
  • Wellness Prescription Check-Ups (WPC)
  • Cloud Based In-Home Medication Dosing Notifications
  • Cloud Based, In-Home, 24/7 Medication Adherence Monitoring with Live Dosing Reminders
  • Cloud Based In-Home Reporting of Evidence-Based User Engagement and Adherence

The benefit is measurable results for the patient plus cost savings for payers and healthcare providers when the drugs prescribed are actually used correctly.

"We are excited to expand our in-home medication adherence monitoring services and technology with Vaica, and pharmacist-based genomic testing provider, RXVIP, to address medication errors, adverse drug reactions and non-adherence for our clients. Medication non-adherence is a leading cause of (re)admission to long-term care facilities and hospitals as well as an unnecessary, multi-billion burden to payers and our health system," said STAAR Alert's Director of Medication Management Solutions Mr. Mark Drummey.

RXVIP Concierge Founder Mr. Ken Sternfeld said, "This strategic marketing initiative with STAAR and Vaica, perfectly aligns with our personalized, patient-centric approach to our corporate culture. Being able to work with a digital medtech leader like Vaica plus a service and monitoring expert like STAAR will help RXVIP in its mission to increase adherence to medications that enhance patient outcomes. This alliance is what we strive for as Concierge Pharmacists, so we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of this great team."

"Follow instructions. It seems like an easy request. And yet, for a variety of understandable reasons, it is a difficult one for many chronic patients to honor when it comes to taking their medications. We are pleased to work in concert with industry leaders STAAR and RXVIP to make a real and measurable difference in the quest to improve medication adherence, help patients get better sooner, and forward to care givers, medical teams and pharmacy all the benefits that come with that," said Vaica Medical CEO Mr. Tomer Gofer.

It was also announced today that STAAR's Life Safety Monitoring Center, has received a TMA (The Monitoring Association) Five Diamond Monitoring Center Designation. This designation is granted annually to monitoring centers that satisfy all of the requirements of the five points of excellence.

Note: Vaica Medical will next exhibit at The 6th World Congress on Controversies to Consensus in Diabetes, Obesity and Hypertension, #CODHy in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 21-22, 2018. In addition, Vaica CEO Tomer Gofer and Vaica Co-Founder and Board Member and chair of the Israeli Association for Medical Informatics Dr. Batami Sadan will present The Economics of the Connected Patient on February 22 at 12 noon. For additional information or to schedule a private briefing with management, please write to noa.lapidot@vaicamedical.com.

About RXVIPRXVIP Concierge provides enhanced patient-centric care by collaborating with physicians to deliver value-based services right in their offices. With strategic marketing relationships with health care providers, our Concierge Service Providers (CSP) can enhance the role of pharmacists as health care providers. To learn more about this paradigm shift in the practice of pharmacy, please visit www.rxvipconcierge.com.

About STAAR AlertSTAAR Alert helps patients manage complex medication schedules through the use of automated medication devices and 24/7 live operator monitoring from its Life Safety Monitoring Center. Utilizing this proven medication management system can help reduce the risk of missed doses and provide increased medication adherence.

About Vaica MedicalVaica provides tailored, digital, patient medication management and adherence solutions for pharma and specialty pharmacies to improve chronic patient outcomes. Vaica's newest solution, Capsuled, uses a hardware - software combination, compatible with all medication delivery systems, that provides visual and audio alerts as well as educational videos. Vaica's solutions have been tested at 15 world class medical centers, achieving a 92%-98% success rate. Click here to watch a short video to learn more about how the system works and its many benefits. www.vaica.com

RXVIP Press Contact:Ken Sternfeld Founder, RXVIP Concierge +1-844-MYRXVIP. (+1-844-697-9847)Ken@rxvipconcierge.com

STAAR Alert Press Contact:Mark DrummeyDirector, Medication Management Solutions STAAR Alert, an ASA Company Phone: +1-800-338-7114 x126Cell: +1-814-242-9057mdrummey@staaralert.com

Vaica Medical Press Contact:Marjie HadadCEOMH Communications+972-54-536-5220

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaica-medical-staar-alert-and-rxvip-concierge-partner-to-provide-the-most-comprehensive-in-home-medical-adherence-and-safety-management-program-in-the-market-300597844.html

SOURCE Vaica Medical



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
