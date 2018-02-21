medindia
Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Size Worth $4.0 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Research News
SAN FRANCISCO, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market size

is expected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the
coming years thanks to rising demand for vaccine development from the private sector as well as governments in industrialized and developing countries.

Vaccine contract services offer cost-saving benefits to their clients. They also help save time in operations and management of a production and research facility. These advantages associated with Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) are expected to benefit emerging players, start-ups, and small players who lack adequate facilities and resources required for vaccine development.

Increase in pricing pressure, regulatory challenges, and patent expiration in recent times are expected to adversely impact the market. Contract services are considered "strategic competitive weapons" among vaccine manufacturers as they help overcome the aforementioned issues.

A number of international healthcare organizations are engaged in estimating and predicting the quantity of goods as well as financial need required for conducting immunization programs. Some of the factors considered for this estimation are quantity of vaccines, estimated time of delivery, product type, and vial size. Participation of international healthcare organizations in vaccination programs is expected to positively influence the growth of contract manufacturers.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis Report By Vaccine Type (Attenuated, Inactivated, Subunit, Toxoid, DNA), By Workflow (Downstream, Upstream), By Application (Human, Veterinary), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025"

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest: 

  • Contract services for development of attenuated vaccines accounted for the major share in the market based on vaccine type. This can be attributed to the fact that these vaccines offer immunity for a lifetime with only one or two doses
  • DNA vaccines form the fastest-growing segment by type, with several kinds already being tested on humans
  • Based on workflow, downstream processing dominated the market mainly due to the necessity of mature and reliable biotechnology tools for product recovery. Various research initiatives in the space are also contributing in advancing downstream workflows
  • By application, contract services for the development of human-use vaccines held the largest share owing to their high adoption to develop vaccines against influenza and other illnesses
  • Lonza; IDT Biologika GmbH; FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.; and Merck KGaA are some of the major players offering services for vaccine development.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vaccine contract manufacturing market on the basis of vaccine type, workflow, application, and region: 

  • Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Vaccine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Attenuated Vaccine
    • Inactivated Vaccine
    • Subunit Vaccines
    • Toxoid Vaccines
    • DNA Vaccines
  • Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Downstream
      • Fill & Finish Operations
      • Analytical & QC studies
      • Packaging
    • Upstream
      • Mammalian Expression Systems
      • Bacterial Expression Systems
      • Yeast Expression Systems
      • Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems
      • Others
  • Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Human Use
    • Veterinary
  • Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
    • Asia Pacific
      • India
      • China
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa

About Grand View Research 

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact: Sherry James Corporate Sales Specialist, USA Grand View Research, Inc. Phone: +1-415-349-0058 Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.



Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

