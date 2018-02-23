VIP Community Services Providing Enhanced Substance Abuse Services Thanks to New Federal Grant

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three high-risk New York counties will receive enhanced

New York State

substance abuse services this year through a federal Medication Assisted Treatment- Opioid Addiction grant awarded to theOffice of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS). The exciting news isthat VIP Community Services (VIP) will be one of three organizations working with OASAS to provide the Medication Assisted Treatment- Prescription Drug and Opioid Addiction services.

The enhanced services will address the high prevalence of opioid use in the Bronx, Chautauqua and Dutchess counties through prevention of opioid-related deaths, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations. VIP Community Services, Lexington Center for Recovery and UPMC Chautauqua County WCA have been designated Centers of Treatment Innovation (COTIs). These Centers will enhance existing substance use disorder services and provide the full range of medication assisted treatment options, evidence-based practices and peer support services.

"Thanks to this grant, VIP Community Services will do more to change lives and transform our community," said VIP Community Services CEO Debbie Pantin. "We'll help people in new ways with counseling, treatment, rehabilitation and employment services."

The COTI Service Delivery Model creates the infrastructure for partnering agencies in targeted underserved counties to engage individuals with active substance use disorders who are not connected to treatment or recovery services.

About VIP Community Services

Founded in 1974, the non-profit VIP Community Services provides social services in the Bronx, serving approximately 5,000 clients and patients annually through residential care, outpatient counseling, shelter care, medical and mental health services, housing and employment services. For more information, go to www.vipservices.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vip-community-services-providing-enhanced-substance-abuse-services-thanks-to-new-federal-grant-300603100.html

SOURCE VIP Community Services