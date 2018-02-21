V3 Health Strategy Launches Its Unique Blockchain Private Placement ICO Solution

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- V3 Health Strategy, a Wisconsin based solutions

Paul A. Markham

company, announced the timely global launch of its unique approach to healthcare blockchain Initial Coin Offering (ICO) advisory services portfolio. This revolutionary private placement style, dual funding approach (traditional and cryptocurrency), is driven by immense customer, venture capital and private equity demand in the marketplace. According to Dr., President and CEO, "This global launch of V3 Health Strategy private placement ICO solution, brings forth a timely, organized and more flexible, market acceptable, next generation approach to this new and emerging space. All V3 Health Strategy solutions, which in addition to blockchain and initial coin offerings (ICOs), include healthcare IT, genomics, deep learning, and artificial intelligence, reinforce V3's ongoing commitment to addressing iatrogenic death. This demonstrably improves patient outcomes, while avoiding unnecessary costs - in lockstep with multiple current federal imperatives of Affordable Care Act (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act - PPACA)."

V3 Health Strategy – Private Placement ICO Model, is a novel new addition to the portfolio of tiered consulting solutions. V3 is powered by a multi-faceted team of seasoned healthcare professionals, providing comprehensive tertiary level advisory services, with access to a vast domain of custom on-demand resources, located around the world. According to Alan Gilbert, MPA and Chief Growth Officer, "After decades in the healthcare domain, I have not witnessed a more timely hybrid solution in the market. The application of a blockchain infrastructure can have a significant positive impact in the clinical, financial, and administrative functions in healthcare. Never before has a revolutionary change come to healthcare that has the real opportunity to bend the cost curve and truly improve outcomes, reduce cost, and make healthcare more efficient. The ability to now utilize a 'cyber-token' model to incentivize positive outcomes for patients, providers, and other ecosystem members, is exciting. This unique customizable advisory services portfolio is available in snapshot scope (bronze), augmented growth (silver) and comprehensive (gold) packages, dependent on the needs of the healthcare customer."

About V3 Health Strategy

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, V3 Health Strategy's unique portfolio of Next Generation Blockchain Consulting services, brings forth superiority over conventional services. V3's solutions include advanced healthcare information technology, deep learning, artificial intelligence, genomics, blockchain and initial coin offerings (ICO).

