medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

V3 Health Strategy Launches Its Unique Blockchain Private Placement ICO Solution

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Revolutionary Healthcare Blockchain Exclusive Private Placement ICO Solution

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- V3 Health Strategy, a Wisconsin based solutions

company, announced the timely global launch of its unique approach to healthcare blockchain Initial Coin Offering (ICO) advisory services portfolio. This revolutionary private placement style, dual funding approach (traditional and cryptocurrency), is driven by immense customer, venture capital and private equity demand in the marketplace. According to Dr. Paul A. Markham, President and CEO, "This global launch of V3 Health Strategy private placement ICO solution, brings forth a timely, organized and more flexible, market acceptable, next generation approach to this new and emerging space. All V3 Health Strategy solutions, which in addition to blockchain and initial coin offerings (ICOs), include healthcare IT, genomics, deep learning, and artificial intelligence, reinforce V3's ongoing commitment to addressing iatrogenic death. This demonstrably improves patient outcomes, while avoiding unnecessary costs - in lockstep with multiple current federal imperatives of Affordable Care Act (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act - PPACA)."

V3 Health Strategy – Private Placement ICO Model, is a novel new addition to the portfolio of tiered consulting solutions. V3 is powered by a multi-faceted team of seasoned healthcare professionals, providing comprehensive tertiary level advisory services, with access to a vast domain of custom on-demand resources, located around the world. According to Alan Gilbert, MPA and Chief Growth Officer, "After decades in the healthcare domain, I have not witnessed a more timely hybrid solution in the market. The application of a blockchain infrastructure can have a significant positive impact in the clinical, financial, and administrative functions in healthcare. Never before has a revolutionary change come to healthcare that has the real opportunity to bend the cost curve and truly improve outcomes, reduce cost, and make healthcare more efficient. The ability to now utilize a 'cyber-token' model to incentivize positive outcomes for patients, providers, and other ecosystem members, is exciting. This unique customizable advisory services portfolio is available in snapshot scope (bronze), augmented growth (silver) and comprehensive (gold) packages, dependent on the needs of the healthcare customer."

About V3 Health Strategy

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, V3 Health Strategy's unique portfolio of Next Generation Blockchain Consulting services, brings forth superiority over conventional services. V3's solutions include advanced healthcare information technology, deep learning, artificial intelligence, genomics, blockchain and initial coin offerings (ICO).

CONTACT: Dr Paul Markhampaul.markham@v3healthstrategy.com +1.414.687.0272

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/v3-health-strategy-launches-its-unique-blockchain-private-placement-ico-solution-300601667.html

SOURCE V3 Health Strategy



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.