Urovant Sciences Announces Upcoming Presentations of Data from Phase 2b Trial of Vibegron in Patients with Overactive Bladder

BASEL, Switzerland and IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Urovant Sciences, a

2b

global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for urologic conditions, today announced that clinical data from a Phasestudy of vibegron will be presented at two upcoming medical congresses.

Eight-week

February 27-March 3

Austin, Texas

May 18-21

San Francisco, California

results from the vibegron dose-ranging trial will be presented at the 2018 Winter Meeting of the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU), which is being heldin. In addition, 52-week data from an extension of the same vibegron trial will be presented at the 113th Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA), which is being heldin

Details for both presentations are as follows:

SUFU Oral Presentation

Date and Time: March 3, 2018 at 8:10 a.m. CT

at Abstract (#34): Vibegron, a Novel Once Daily Oral ?-3 Agonist, Significantly Reduces Average Daily Micturitions, Urge Incontinence Episodes and Urgency Episodes in Patients with Overactive Bladder

Vibegron, a Novel Once Daily Oral ?-3 Agonist, Significantly Reduces Average Daily Micturitions, Urge Incontinence Episodes and Urgency Episodes in Patients with Overactive Bladder Location: Austin, Texas

Presenter: Dr. David Mitcheson

AUA Oral Presentation

Date and Time: May 20, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. PT

at Abstract (#18-2878): Durable Efficacy and Safety of Long-Term Once-Daily Vibegron, A Novel Oral ?-3 Adrenergic Receptor Agonist: A 52-Week Phase 2 Study in Patients with Overactive Bladder Symptoms

Durable Efficacy and Safety of Long-Term Once-Daily Vibegron, A Novel Oral ?-3 Adrenergic Receptor Agonist: A 52-Week Phase 2 Study in Patients with Overactive Bladder Symptoms Location: San Francisco, California

Presenter: Dr. Roger Dmochowski

About Overactive Bladder

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a condition that affects as many as 46 million adults in the United States alone. The most common symptoms of OAB include the experience of sudden urges to urinate that cannot be controlled, frequent urination, and urinary incontinence due to involuntary contractions of the detrusor muscle. While several conditions may contribute to signs and symptoms of overactive bladder, the underlying cause of OAB remains unclear.

About Vibegron

Vibegron is an investigational oral ?3-adrenergic agonist being studied for the treatment of OAB. ?3-adrenergic receptors play a role in the bladder fill-void cycle. By stimulating that pathway, vibegron has the potential to relax the bladder detrusor muscle. Relaxing the bladder allows it to store urine more efficiently, thereby decreasing the symptoms of OAB. Over 2,700 patients with symptoms of OAB have previously been enrolled in clinical studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of vibegron.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant's lead therapeutic candidate is vibegron, a potent and selective ?3-adrenergic agonist being developed for the treatment of overactive bladder with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency.

Urovant has licensed global rights, excluding Japan and certain Asian territories, for the development and commercialization of vibegron. Urovant intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases. For more information, please visit urovant.com.

Related Links

http://www.urovant.com

Contact: Paul DavisRoivant Sciences, Inc. paul.davis@roivant.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urovant-sciences-announces-upcoming-presentations-of-data-from-phase-2b-trial-of-vibegron-in-patients-with-overactive-bladder-300605585.html

SOURCE Urovant Sciences