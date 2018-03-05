Urology Surgical Instruments Market Size Worth $14.12 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global urology surgical instruments market size is expected

USD 14.12 billion

to reachby 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of urinary disorders, risingpreference for minimally invasive surgeries, surging R&D investments, and ongoing product launches by manufacturers are some of the key factors driving this market.

According to the National Association for Continence, one in five individuals over the age of 40 suffers from urine urgency, overactive bladder, or leakage of urine. Urinary incontinence is highly prevalent among geriatric population and often results in poor quality of life, high costs, and morbidity. As per the American Society of Nephrology, urologic issues are the third most common complaint among people 65 years and above and they account for approximately 47.0% of visits to the physician. Thus, rising geriatric population could lead to increase in prevalence of urinary problems, thereby boosting demand for urology surgical instruments in the coming years.

There has been growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) in gynecology and urology in recent years. Many manufacturers are focusing on development of products to be used for such procedures. For instance, in FY 2017, the research and development expenses of Olympus Corporation were pegged at USD 355.21 million. Similarly, the R&D costs of Coloplast in 2016/17 were nearly USD 94.08 million (DKK 574 million). This has increased from USD 83.43 million (DKK 509 million) in 2015/16. These R&D investments aid in development and launch of new products in the market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By product, the consumables and accessories segment held majority of the market in 2016 due to repeated usage of these products and their disposable nature

On the basis of application, chronic kidney diseases (CKD) held the dominant share in 2016 owing to rise in cases of CKD, increasing number of clinical trials for new non-invasive procedures to treat these conditions, and initiatives by governments across the globe

North America dominated the global market owing to an increase in demand for minimally invasive urology surgeries, positive reimbursement scenario, and high adoption of advanced technologies

dominated the global market owing to an increase in demand for minimally invasive urology surgeries, positive reimbursement scenario, and high adoption of advanced technologies Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of urology disorders, and growing popularity of this region as a destination for medical tourism

is anticipated to witness the fastest growth owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of urology disorders, and growing popularity of this region as a destination for medical tourism Some of the key players are Olympus Corporation, Coloplast Group, Richard Wolf GmbH, KARL STORZ , Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, and Stryker.

Grand View Research has segmented the global urology surgical instruments market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Urology Surgical Instruments Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Endoscopes Laparoscopes Ureteroscopes Nephroscopes Resectoscopes Cystoscopes

Endovision Systems Light Sources Cameras Camera Heads Monitors & Displays

Peripheral Systems Insufflators Endoscopy Fluid Flushing Devices

Consumables & Accessories Guidewires Stone Baskets/Retrieval Devices and Extractors Catheters Stents Biopsy Devices Fluid Flushing Devices, Connecting Tubes, Clamps, Overtubes, and Distal Attachments Dilator Sets and Ureteral Access Sheaths Drainage Bags Surgical Dissectors Needle Forceps and Needle Holders Others

Urology Surgical Instruments Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD)

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Urinary Stones

Urinary Incontinence (UI) and Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP)

Oncology

Other Applications

Urology Surgical Instruments Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



