Urology One Announces Dr. Steven Ochs' Designation as a UroLift® Center of Excellence

Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Designation Recognizes Dr. Steven Ochs' Commitment to Exemplary Care, Deep UroLift Experience

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Urology One today announced that Dr. Steven

Ochs has been designated as the first UroLift® Center of Excellence in Ohio. The designation recognizes that Dr. Ochs has achieved a high level of training and experience with the UroLift System and demonstrated a commitment to exemplary care for men suffering from symptoms associated with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH.

"The UroLift System is a breakthrough minimally invasive treatment that typically takes less than an hour and can offer multiple benefits for men with enlarged prostate - no cutting, heating, or removal of tissue, minimal downtime, no compromise of sexual function, and no need for continued medications," said Dr. Ochs. "I am proud to be a national leader offering this breakthrough treatment option."

Nearly 40 million men in the United States are affected by BPH. Not to be confused with prostate cancer, BPH occurs when the prostate gland that surrounds the male urethra becomes enlarged with advancing age and begins to obstruct the urinary system. Symptoms of BPH often include interrupted sleep and urinary problems, and can cause loss of productivity, depression and decreased quality of life.

Five-year data from a randomized study shows the UroLift System offers not only rapid improvement, but also durable relief for patients with BPH. After five years, patients treated with the UroLift System continue to experience symptom relief with minimal side effects, with few patients requiring an additional procedure for relief. A second randomized clinical trial called BPH6 demonstrated that the minimally invasive UroLift System compares very well to the reference standard surgery, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), with regard to efficacy, and is superior to TURP at preserving sexual function and offering a more rapid recovery.

Medication is often the first-line therapy for enlarged prostate, but relief can be inadequate and temporary. Side effects of medication treatment can include sexual dysfunction, dizziness and headaches, prompting many patients to quit using the drugs. For these patients, the classic alternative is surgery that cuts, heats or removes prostate tissue to open the blocked urethra. While current surgical options can be very effective in relieving symptoms, they can also leave patients with permanent side effects such as urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction and retrograde ejaculation.

About the UroLift System NeoTract's FDA-cleared UroLift System is a novel, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function. Patients also experienced a significant improvement in quality of life. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. Learn more at http://www.UroLift.com.

About Urology One Urology One specializes in adult and pediatric urology including treatment of prostate problems including cancer, bladder problems including cancer, kidney stones and removal, hydroceles, varicoceles, spermatoceles, erectile dysfunction, BPH, blood in urine, incontinence, recurrent UTIs, difficulty or inability to void, interstitial cycstitis and testicular/scrotal problems. Learn more at http://www.urologyone.com    

Media Contact: Amy Cramer M: 650-391-3714 Amy(at)healthandcommerce(dot)com

 

SOURCE NeoTract



