Up & Out Foundation, Inc. 1st Annual Golf "Fore" Recovery Golf Tournament

FREDERICK, Md., March 08, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, April 13, the Up &

Frederick

Out Foundation, Inc., abased non-profit, will host the 1st Annual Golf "Fore" Recovery Golf Tournament. The Up & Out Foundation, Inc. is committed to educating the public about the disease of addiction, the consequences of untreated addiction, and the process of recovery. Those involved with the foundation are actively involved in the community to dispel the myths and reduce the stigma associated with addiction by sharing stories and celebrating the success of recovery. We fund those in the community who are in active addiction and need assistance towards treatment, housing, and Vivitrol shots.

The golf tournament will host keynote speaker Sheriff Jenkins, Dutch's Daughter is catering the event, 50/50 raffle, and many other contests, all to benefit the Up & Out Foundation. The money raised will go back into the community to help those struggling with addiction and to provide resources to help prevent active addiction.

The public is encouraged to attend this event. For more information about the event, connect with Up & Out Foundation, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram.

Where: Musket Ridge Golf Club, 3555 Brethren Church Rd., Myersville, MD 21773 When: April 13, 2018, 7:30-2:30 PM Who: Golfers

Fee: $125/golfer (includes golfer gift, breakfast items, lunch, drinks)

To schedule interviews leading up to the event and day of the event, contact Heather Whitcomb of Up & Out Foundation, Inc. at 301-788-0788 or heather(at)upandoutfoundation(dot)org

