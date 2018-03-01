Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings And 2018 Guidance

|
Universal Health Services, Inc.
|
Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures
|
2018 Operating Results Forecast
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast For The Year Ending December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Net
|
|
|
|
% Net
|
|
|
|
Low
|
|
revenues
|
|
High
|
|
revenues
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
$10,923,000
|
|
|
|
$11,063,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS (a) (b)
|
|
$864,409
|
|
|
|
$924,859
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
472,148
|
|
|
|
472,148
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
155,421
|
|
|
|
155,421
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes (b)
|
|
|
266,129
|
|
|
|
284,739
|
|
|
EBITDA (a) (c)
|
|
|
1,758,107
|
|
16.1%
|
|
1,837,167
|
|
16.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS, per diluted share (a) (b)
|
$9.25
|
|
|
|
$9.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share
|
|
93,394
|
|
|
|
93,394
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) The 2018 forecasted amounts exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, the impact of gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, costs related to extinguishment of debt, reserves for settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, impairments of long-lived assets, impact of share repurchases that differ from included assumptions and other material amounts that may be reflected in our financial statements that relate to prior periods. It is also subject to certain conditions including those set forth in the accompanying report in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Excludes the impact on our provision for income taxes and net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share resulting from our January 1, 2017 adoption of ASU 2016-09, as discussed in the accompanying report.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, EBIDTA should be examined in connection with net income determined in accordance with GAAP as presented in the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.