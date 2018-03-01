medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings And 2018 Guidance

Thursday, March 1, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted - Three-month periods ended December 31, 2017 and 2016:

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures

2018 Operating Results Forecast

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Forecast For The Year Ending December 31, 2018

% Net

% Net

Low

revenues

High

revenues

Net revenues

$10,923,000

$11,063,000

Adjusted net income attributable to UHS (a) (b)

$864,409

$924,859

 Depreciation and amortization

472,148

472,148

 Interest expense

155,421

155,421

 Provision for income taxes (b)

266,129

284,739

EBITDA (a) (c)

1,758,107

16.1%

1,837,167

16.6%

Adjusted net income attributable to UHS, per diluted share (a) (b)

$9.25

$9.90

Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share

93,394

93,394

(a) The 2018 forecasted amounts exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, the impact of gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, costs related to extinguishment of debt, reserves for settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, impairments of long-lived assets, impact of share repurchases that differ from included assumptions and other material amounts that may be reflected in our financial statements that relate to prior periods.  It is also subject to certain conditions including those set forth in the accompanying report in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(b) Excludes the impact on our provision for income taxes and net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share resulting from our January 1, 2017 adoption of ASU 2016-09, as discussed in the accompanying report.

(c) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.  To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, EBIDTA should be examined in connection with net income determined in accordance with GAAP as presented in the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.