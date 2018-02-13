medindia
Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Date For 2017 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call

Tuesday, February 13, 2018
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that it will

report results for its 2017 fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.  There will be a conference call for investors and analysts
at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 1, 2018.  The dial-in number is 1-877-648-7971.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.uhsinc.com. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call for one full year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies operating through its subsidiaries acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-announces-date-for-2017-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300597463.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
