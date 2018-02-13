Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Date For 2017 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that it will

December 31, 2017

Wednesday, February 28

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday

report results for its 2017 fourth quarter and full year endedafter the market closes on, 2018. There will be a conference call for investors and analystsat, March 1, 2018. The dial-in number is 1-877-648-7971.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.uhsinc.com. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call for one full year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies operating through its subsidiaries acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.