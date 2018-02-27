medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

United Rheumatology Expands Leadership Staff For Growth And Enhanced Services To Members And Patients

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Rheumatology, the pre-eminent service organization optimizing

the practice of independent rheumatologists, announced two new appointments to help guide the company with its growth and services to member physicians and their patients. Brian Smith has been appointed Chief Operating
Officer and Kelley Jewett has been named Senior Vice President, Member Solutions.

"Brian and Kelley have a great mix of experiences in and out of rheumatology and health care that will help our community based rheumatologists today and into the future," said Jon Glaudemans, CEO of United Rheumatology. "From an operations and management perspective of a rheumatology office, Brian knows the dynamics and challenges our members are facing and how we can improve the delivery of health care. Kelley has been the point-person for rheumatology initiatives at several leading clinical and biotechnology organizations; she understands our complex landscape and will help United Rheumatology forge new relationships and delivery models."

Smith joins United Rheumatology with a broad background in health care management and entrepreneurship. He has administrative experience in both hospital systems and outpatient clinics, most recently serving as Chief Business Officer for one of the largest independent rheumatology practices nationally. Previously, Smith was the founder of a research-stage biotechnology start-up, and he also led a start-up focused on microsurgery simulation from product concept to post-revenue. His passion for rheumatology was fueled by his early career experience as an academic research scientist. Smith will lead the management and growth of the wide array of products and services provided to United Rheumatology members.

"Independent, community-based practices are the cornerstone of rheumatology care, service delivery, and clinical research," Smith said. "By supporting these practices, United Rheumatology is positioned to shape the way that patients with some of the most debilitating chronic diseases can be treated."

Jewett has extensive sales and marketing management experience in the pharmaceutical sector, most recently serving as National Sales Director for Crescendo Bioscience, a molecular diagnostic laboratory focused on autoimmune disorders. Earlier, she worked for Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, in various roles related to sales and marketing for both intravenous and injectable biologics used for various autoimmune diseases. Jewett will lead a growing team of regionally-deployed Member Solution Representatives, together focused on helping physician members thrive in their community settings.

"After years of working with biotechnology companies and interacting with rheumatologists, I am excited to join United Rheumatology and their members in treating patients and getting access to the biologics they need to improve care. This is an interesting, transitional time in health care and United Rheumatology has groundbreaking ideas that I believe can benefit everyone helping patients with rheumatologic diseases," Jewett stated.

Dr. Max Hamburger, Founder and Executive Chairman of United Rheumatology, noted, "Each of our 400-plus community rheumatologist members will benefit greatly from Brian and Kelley's operational and field-based leadership, and we look forward to continuing to improve the quality and value of care delivered to our members' patients."

About United Rheumatology: United Rheumatology is the pre-eminent service organization optimizing the practice of independent rheumatologists on behalf of patients. Founded in 2014, and with over 400 providers in 35 U.S. states, United Rheumatology helps rheumatologists advance the standard of care, strengthen the doctor-patient relationship, and manage the challenges of preserving an independent rheumatology practice.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-rheumatology-expands-leadership-staff-for-growth-and-enhanced-services-to-members-and-patients-300604261.html

SOURCE United Rheumatology



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.