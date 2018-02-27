United Rheumatology Expands Leadership Staff For Growth And Enhanced Services To Members And Patients

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Rheumatology, the pre-eminent service organization optimizing

Brian Smith

Kelley Jewett

the practice of independent rheumatologists, announced two new appointments to help guide the company with its growth and services to member physicians and their patients.has been appointed Chief OperatingOfficer andhas been named Senior Vice President, Member Solutions.

"Brian and Kelley have a great mix of experiences in and out of rheumatology and health care that will help our community based rheumatologists today and into the future," said Jon Glaudemans, CEO of United Rheumatology. "From an operations and management perspective of a rheumatology office, Brian knows the dynamics and challenges our members are facing and how we can improve the delivery of health care. Kelley has been the point-person for rheumatology initiatives at several leading clinical and biotechnology organizations; she understands our complex landscape and will help United Rheumatology forge new relationships and delivery models."

Smith joins United Rheumatology with a broad background in health care management and entrepreneurship. He has administrative experience in both hospital systems and outpatient clinics, most recently serving as Chief Business Officer for one of the largest independent rheumatology practices nationally. Previously, Smith was the founder of a research-stage biotechnology start-up, and he also led a start-up focused on microsurgery simulation from product concept to post-revenue. His passion for rheumatology was fueled by his early career experience as an academic research scientist. Smith will lead the management and growth of the wide array of products and services provided to United Rheumatology members.

"Independent, community-based practices are the cornerstone of rheumatology care, service delivery, and clinical research," Smith said. "By supporting these practices, United Rheumatology is positioned to shape the way that patients with some of the most debilitating chronic diseases can be treated."

Jewett has extensive sales and marketing management experience in the pharmaceutical sector, most recently serving as National Sales Director for Crescendo Bioscience, a molecular diagnostic laboratory focused on autoimmune disorders. Earlier, she worked for Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, in various roles related to sales and marketing for both intravenous and injectable biologics used for various autoimmune diseases. Jewett will lead a growing team of regionally-deployed Member Solution Representatives, together focused on helping physician members thrive in their community settings.

"After years of working with biotechnology companies and interacting with rheumatologists, I am excited to join United Rheumatology and their members in treating patients and getting access to the biologics they need to improve care. This is an interesting, transitional time in health care and United Rheumatology has groundbreaking ideas that I believe can benefit everyone helping patients with rheumatologic diseases," Jewett stated.

Dr. Max Hamburger, Founder and Executive Chairman of United Rheumatology, noted, "Each of our 400-plus community rheumatologist members will benefit greatly from Brian and Kelley's operational and field-based leadership, and we look forward to continuing to improve the quality and value of care delivered to our members' patients."

About United Rheumatology: United Rheumatology is the pre-eminent service organization optimizing the practice of independent rheumatologists on behalf of patients. Founded in 2014, and with over 400 providers in 35 U.S. states, United Rheumatology helps rheumatologists advance the standard of care, strengthen the doctor-patient relationship, and manage the challenges of preserving an independent rheumatology practice.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-rheumatology-expands-leadership-staff-for-growth-and-enhanced-services-to-members-and-patients-300604261.html

SOURCE United Rheumatology