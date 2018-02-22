medindia
UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah Wraps up on an Upbeat Note

Thursday, February 22, 2018 General News
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hundreds of Activities and

Workshops Celebrate Young Nation's Pioneering Spirit 

First-of-its-kind Event, Organized by the Sharjah Government, Dedicated To

Scientific, Technological And Business Innovation Attracted Thousands of Families, Students

This is perhaps the first-of-its-kind event in the region that is dedicated to celebrating the spirit of innovation and enterprise that defines the United Arab Emirates, a young country founded in 1971, in so many ways.  

The UAE Innovation Month, being celebrated throughout February as part of the UAE government's concerted push to position the country as a global hub of innovation and pioneering ideas, has seen hundreds of events and activities held in the Emirate of Sharjah, renowned as the Cultural Capital of the Arab and Islamic world.  

The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah activities, held under the auspices of HH Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, from February 15 to 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Al Qasba and Flag Island, have attracted more than 40,000 people. As many as 36 Sharjah government entities and federal institutions besides six universities took part in the week-long activities.

As part of the celebration, Sharjah hosted 86 workshops and presentations by top innovation experts, academics and motivational speakers who advised parents on grooming their children as future innovators, underscoring the importance of identifying their wards' talents, special aptitudes and orientation in early years.

Excited schoolchildren and college students have studiously attended dozens of workshops and become part of the assorted fun activities and events showcasing hundreds of innovative solutions, services and even inventions by various government entities, federal bodies and students and teachers of various universities based in the Emirate, known for its world-class universities, libraries, museums and patronage of knowledge and excellence.  

Most of the innovative solutions presented have been aimed at increasing productivity, saving energy, reducing human element and dependence on fossil fuels or oil and conserving precious natural resources for future generations.    

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for celebrating the UAE Innovation Month every year as the country eyes to establish itself as a forward-looking nation that is not just looking forward to the future but is keen to shape it. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people. 

