TypeZero and EOFlow to Develop Closed Loop System Featuring AP Technology and Patch Insulin Pump

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health

Asia

company TypeZero Technologies, Inc. and medical device manufacturer EOFlow Co., LTD today announced the companies have completed a license agreement to implement TypeZero's closed loop technology alongside EOFlow's patch insulin pump. The non-exclusiveagreement allows for development of a closed loop product that can be commercialized throughout

EOFlow's EOPatch system features a disposable patch insulin pump that is among the smallest and lightest insulin pumps commercially available today. The EOPatch pump is controlled through an Advanced Diabetes Manager programmer that lets users control insulin delivery and schedule up to eight basal and bolus periods a day.

"We're very excited to bring TypeZero's proven closed loop solution to our artificial pancreas project. We are creating a very special automated and reliable system that we hope will be of great help for people that live with diabetes," said Jesse Kim, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EOFlow. "The TypeZero partnership gives us a major piece of our future vision of a seamless and integrated artificial pancreas system that we believe would be the world's smallest and easiest to use."

TypeZero's closed loop technology autonomously modulates insulin delivery to minimize hypoglycemia and keep users within a target glucose range. The software, known as inControl AP, communicates wirelessly with an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor and is managed through a smartphone application. To date, TypeZero's closed loop technology has been deployed in more than 30 clinical trials throughout the United States and Europe.

"EOFlow is driving innovation in the medical device industry through the development of smaller smart pumps, and TypeZero is excited to be a partner in launching a closed loop solution in the Asian market," said Chad Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of TypeZero. "At the end of the day, we want to expand access to closed loop products to as many people with type 1 diabetes as possible. Our collaboration with EOFlow helps advance our technology even further so we can realize that goal."

EOFlow plans to conduct clinical trials in Korea and then submit a closed loop product for regulatory approval in early 2019. Clinical studies will be supported in part by a grant from the JDRF Industry Development and Discovery Partnership program.

Development activities for the closed loop system will commence in 2018. No date for a clinical trial has been announced.

About TypeZero Technologies, Inc.The world leader in clinically tested artificial pancreas solutions, TypeZero Technologies, Inc. is a digital health and personalized medicine company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment and management of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. TypeZero is combining next-generation data science techniques, proven metabolic models, and modern engineering practices to develop customized analytics tools and blood glucose control solutions to help people with diabetes improve their health and lives. TypeZero's current solutions include a smartphone-based artificial pancreas system, therapy optimization tools for health care providers, and advisory applications for smart insulin pens. To learn more, visit www.typezero.com.

About EOFlow Co., LTD.EOFlow is a Korea based wearable medical device company founded in 2011, developing several innovative drug delivery systems based on its proprietary electro-osmosis pumping technology. The Company's first product is EOPatch, the world's lightest and safest fully functional wearable, disposable insulin pump for people with diabetes. For more information please visitwww.eoflow.com or follow @EOPatch on Twitter.

ContactsTypeZero TechnologiesMeagan CollinsSenior Operations Manager434-284-8919mcollins@typezero.com

EOFlowJesse KimCEOKorea: +82-10-2074-6622US: 408-483-4030jesse@eoflow.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/typezero-and-eoflow-to-develop-closed-loop-system-featuring-ap-technology-and-patch-insulin-pump-300597985.html

SOURCE TypeZero Technologies, Inc. and EOFlow Co., LTD