Two Industry Leaders Join b.well Connected Health Board Of Directors

BALTIMORE, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health announced that its board of directors has appointed

two new members: Joseph C. Kvedar , MD, Vice President, Connected Health, Partners HealthCare, and Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School , and Emma Cartmell ,

Kristen Valdes

Paul Serini, Esq.

Managing Director at Cappello Group and HIMSS North America Board Member. They join current board membersFounder and CEO, b.well Connected Health, andChairman and CEO, SFP Capital Partners LLC. b.well is a consumer-facing health management platform that connects all aspect of an individual's healthcare in one place, to reduce chronic disease and make healthcare simple, personal, and affordable.

"I'm delighted to welcome these new directors to our team, each with impressive experience and valued perspective in connected health and the technologies that are enabling consumers to participate their own healthcare," said Kristen Valdes. "Their significant expertise in developing and implementing connected health strategies will greatly strengthen b.well's ability to take our company and product offerings to the next level, with the goal of putting consumers at the center of their healthcare. We are very fortunate to have Dr. Kvedar and Ms. Cartmell on the board."

Dr. Joe KvedarDr. Kvedar is internationally recognized for his leadership and vision in the field of connected health. For more than two decades at Partners Connected Health, he has launched a number of innovative health tracking programs, mobile health, virtual care initiatives and clinical research programs, to improve care delivery, better manage chronic conditions, maintain health and wellness and improve adherence, engagement and clinical outcomes. He is the author of two books on the subject: The New Mobile Age: How Technology Will Extend the Healthspan and Optimize the Lifespan (2017) and The Internet of Healthy Things (2015), and more than 1,000 publications.

Dr. Kvedar serves as Program Chair for the Connected Health Conference, an industry defining event co-hosted by the HIMSS Personal Connected Health Alliance (PCHAlliance) and Partners Connected Health. He is also a member of the PCHAlliance Board of Managers. He is co-chair of the American Medical Association's Digital Medicine Payment Advisory Group; and a member of the Board of Xcertia, a collaboration between AHA, AMA, DHX Group and HIMSS dedicated to improving the quality, safety, and effectiveness of mobile health apps.

Emma CartmellEmma Cartmell joined Cappello Group as Managing Director in 2017, following a 20-year career building, acquiring, selling and taking companies public. Ms. Cartmell has served in multiple C-level positions for both public and private companies and has deep expertise in the healthcare technology and technology-enabled healthcare services industries. Prior to joining Cappello Group, she served as the COO of NantHealth, a $1B private equity fund where she built the team and led investments and acquisitions of more than 50 companies.

Ms. Cartmell has developed M&A strategies for public and private companies on both the buy and sell-side, with investment targets of up to $1B. She also advises the Morgan Stanley Equity Research team on the Digital Health Market. She serves on the boards of HIMSS North America (non-profit), Austin Healthcare Council (non-profit), Morgan Stanley's Equity Expansion Fund and multiple start-ups, including b.well, Care.Coach and Accordion Health (acquired in 2017). In 2013, Ms. Cartmell was appointed as an advisor to both the U.S. and British governments on healthcare technology trade and investment, and she presents regularly at Health DataPalooza on the international venture capital markets.

"We look forward to working with Dr. Kvedar and Ms. Cartmell, and are confident that they will add great value to our Board of Directors and that b.well will benefit from their insights, judgment and counsel," added Valdes.

About b.well Connected Healthb.well works on behalf of the consumer to aggregate all health care data, provide incentivized care coordination and concierge services, and match consumers with relevant health journeys for themselves and their families. For payers, employers, providers, third-party administrators and brokers, the b.well solution is a one-stop solution, delivering richer population health data to contain costs and improve clinical outcomes. The company is backed by notable healthcare investors, including Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland Medical Center; customers include payers, employers, health systems, and pharmaceutical companies.

EDITOR'S NOTE:Learn more about b.well and how digital technologies are transforming care at a HIMSS18 panel, Bridging the Healthy Aging Divide with Digital, on Tuesday, March 6, 1:00-1:20pm.

Visit b.well at HIMSS18 Booth #11550

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-industry-leaders-join-bwell-connected-health-board-of-directors-300607993.html

SOURCE b.well Connected Health