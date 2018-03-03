Two Frogs Healing Center to Share Five Must-have Essential Oils for Treating Lyme Disease at the Essential Oils+ for Getting Rid of Lyme Disease Talk

FREDERICK, Md., March 02, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two Frogs Healing Center, a natural treatment clinic for getting

Wednesday March 7th

6pm - 9pm

rid of persistent tick infections like Lyme disease, will be hosting the Essential Oils+ for Getting Rid of Lyme Disease Evening Lecture onfromat the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. (FITCI)

Lyme Disease is the number one vector borne illness in the US and in the US armed forces. Lyme Disease bacteria have developed multiple methods to become resistant to antibiotic treatment. These methods are believed to be the cause of relapsing symptoms of fatigue, brain fog, inflammation, and pain in chronic Lyme disease patients despite months or years of antibiotics. Fortunately, research has identified five essential oils that kill drug persistent Lyme disease bacteria, according to Frontiers in Medicine." with the link appearing hyperlinked to Frontiers in Medicine.

At our clinic, we have successfully treated hundreds of patients diagnosed with Lyme disease and multiple tick borne co-infections. At the "Essential Oils+ for Getting Rid of Lyme Disease" lecture we'll also be sharing how innovative treatments like Frequency Specific Microcurrent and which microparticle aka "Liposomal" herbs enhance the anti-Lyme effects of essential oils.

"Essential oils have the unique ability to penetrate through biofilms to get rid hidden forms of Lyme disease and co-infections," - Greg Lee, President Two Frogs Healing Center. He will be sharing about the huge improvements that patients have received through essential oils and other treatments at the Essential Oils+ for Getting Rid of Lyme Disease talk on Wednesday March 7th.

About the Two Frogs Healing Center The Two Frogs Healing Center has been a provider of natural remedies and treatments for helping patients to stop their persistent infections including Lyme disease, viruses, mold, bacteria, and parasites. Using advanced electrical scanning technology, Two Frogs is able to identify the signatures of underlying pathogens that are causing relapsing symptoms.

Two Frogs also produces targeted, customized, natural remedies to address multiple chronic infections, toxins, and painful symptoms. Its treatments and remedies encompass Frequency Specific Microcurrent, cold laser, acupuncture, cupping and bloodletting, craniosacral therapy, targeted Liposomal remedies, essential oils, homeopathic remedies, antimicrobial herbs, and detoxification supplements. The Two Frogs Healing Center has served the Lyme disease community since 2006 and has a clinic in the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. For more information, visit http://www.GoodbyeLyme.com/events/get_rid_lyme.

