Two Fertility Centers of New England Physicians Named Top Fertility Doctors by Boston Magazine

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fertility Centers of New England announced today that Boston Magazine

Robert Weiss

Beth Plante

Boston

recognized their physicians, Dr.and Dr., as two of the top Reproductive Endocrinologists on the 2017 list of Top Docs of. Dr. Weiss was selected for this honor for the seventh time, and Dr. Plante was selected for the first time.

"We are proud to have Dr. Weiss and Dr. Plante among our team of experienced Reproductive Endocrinologists and Infertility Specialists," said Joseph A. Hill, MD, President, Fertility Centers of New England. "Their commitment to compassionate patient care, and their expertise in infertility treatment, have helped set FCNE apart as one of the premier IVF centers in the country."

Dr. Weiss joined the Fertility Centers of New England in 2006 and has performed IVF and reproductive surgery for over 25 years. He also serves as Director of Reproductive Medicine and Reproductive Surgery at Boston Medical Center and is on the faculty at Boston University School of Medicine. Dr. Weiss is an accomplished surgeon and has presented numerous papers in the United States and Europe. He has been named one of the Best Doctors in America for the last nine years. Dr. Weiss sees patients at the Fertility Centers of New England Massachusetts offices in Boston, Reading, Braintree, Danvers, and Westborough.

Dr. Plante joined the Fertility Centers of New England in 2014 after practicing at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Tufts University School of Medicine, where she was a clinical assistant professor in their combined program in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. She has been the winner of numerous teaching and clinical awards, including the Patients' Choice Award and the Compassionate Doctor recognition award. Dr. Plante sees patients at the Fertility Centers of New England Massachusetts offices in Boston, Reading, Braintree, and Westborough.

The Fertility Centers of New England provides free initial consultations to patients without infertility insurance and offers them exclusive access to their IVF Assist program. "Our program for self-pay patients is the most comprehensive and cost-competitive program available for IVF," said Dr. Weiss.

"We are so confident in our IVF pregnancy success rates," added Dr. Plante, "that should pregnancy not occur after two attempts, we will provide the third cycle free."

