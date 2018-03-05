medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Tweed to present a collaborative fashion show at Toronto men's fashion week fall/winter 2018

Monday, March 5, 2018 Men´s Health News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bringing together 18 Canadian designers, Tweed: Fabric of Creativity will highlight the intrinsic similarities between the fashion and cannabis industries

TORONTO, ON, March 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Tweed Inc. ("Tweed") is proud to present a collaborative fashion show at TOM* F/W this coming week. Over the past four years, Tweed has grown
and sold thousands of kilograms of legal, high-quality cannabis products to medical customers across the country, always staying true to its roots and personality as an approachable, proudly Canadian producer. 

On the evening of March 9, 2018, working in collaboration with some of Canada's top clothing designers, Tweed is set to present its first ever runway show, Tweed: Fabric of Creativity, at Toronto Men's Fashion Week. The show will feature 36 designs by 18 of Canada's top talents, and will showcase the Tweed personality to a new, equally discerning audience.

Tweed: Fabric of Creativity will showcase the immense talents of designers Zane Barlas, NICO, Xian, Pascal Labelle, Candace Daniela, Tristan Licud, Nabeel Sheikh, JM Trends, Joseph Tassoni, Shelli Oh, Kristian Nielsen, Thomas Henry, Austen Dor, WRKDEPT, L'MOMO, Get Fresh Company, Ross Mayer, and FARLEY CHATTO.

The designers and their teams have been tasked with creating ensembles that combine both tweed fabric as well as their interpretation of the essence of the Tweed brand for the runway show.

The fashion show is just one component of Tweed's participation in Toronto Men's Fashion Week. For the duration of TOM* (March 9 to 11, 2018), as well as its sister event, Toronto Women's Fashion Week (March 12 to 14, 2018), Tweed will have an on-site informational exhibit so that the adult, fashion community can get to know who we are as Canadian leaders and proud cannabis connoisseurs.

Tweed was founded with the belief that cannabis can be a force for good. Not something that should be hidden, but something which deserves informed, open dialogue. Whether through doctor education, our celebrated Artists in Residence program, or fashion week, Tweed supports the communities in which it is present.

"With brand names like Argyle and Herringbone, we are excited to finally engage with the diverse and creative fashion community to bring our personality to life, enriching the fabric of Tweed through dialogue and engagement," said Bruce Linton, co-founder and CEO of Tweed. "This is an exciting time and an exciting project for Tweed."

Tweed: Fabric of Creativity takes place Friday, March 9, 2018 at 9pm during Toronto Men's Fashion Week at 1 Yonge Street.

About TweedTweed is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) and a globally recognized cannabis production brand. It has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Tweed doesn't just sell cannabis, it facilitates a conversation about a product we've all heard about but haven't met intimately yet. It is approachable and friendly, yet reliable and trusted. As cannabis laws liberalize around the world, Tweed will expand its leading Canadian position around the globe. Learn more at www.tweed.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canopy Growth Corporation, its subsidiaries, or its affiliates to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include future operational and production capacity, the impact of enhanced infrastructure and production capabilities, and forecasted available product selection. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Canopy Growth Corporation does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.