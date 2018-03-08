Turkeyana Clinic to Debut at Largest Hair Transplantation Workshop in MENA

ISTANBUL, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

over three days, the 2018 World Live Surgery Workshop will take place at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Hotel, Dubai Healthcare City, UAE organised by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS). The biggest Hair Transplantation Workshopin MENA will seerepresented for the first time by Turkeyana Clinic where they will showcase the range of innovative hair transplant technologies now available inand will aim to establish howis now positioned as a world leader in providing advanced healthcare procedures at affordable prices.

The new techniques set to be discussed by Turkeyana include:

New Implanter "DHI"

ROBOT ARTAS New Version

FUE Sharp Punches

FUE Smart Punch

FUE Blunt Punch

This promises to be a truly global event, demonstrating the many state-of-the-art hair transplantation technologies available by the best in field from around the world, including Turkey. Alongside lectures and panel discussions, there will also be 5 simultaneous live surgery demonstrations operating in theatres on each day, which attendees may freely rotate to observe. Demonstrations will include FUE and FUT cases, scalp and facial hair, male and female cases, and a repair case. Various tools and instrumentation will also be on display.

Participators include:

ISHRS President, Tommy Hwang , MD, FISHRS of South Korea

, MD, FISHRS of Workshop Chair, Conradin von Albertini , MD, FISHRS of Switzerland

, MD, FISHRS of Workshop Co-Chair Bessam Farjo , MBChB, FISHRS, of the United Kingdom

About Turkeyana Clinic

Turkeyana Clinic was established in 2012 Istanbul, Turkey specialising in Hair Transplant, Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Dentistry procedures.

Working with the most advanced hospitals, equipped with the latest medical technologies alongside the best-experienced medical team and doctors, Turkeyana vows to achieve the best results for their patients to reach their expectations, and provide an exceptional medical care service.

Website: https://www.turkeyanaclinic.com/en/

