medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Turkeyana Clinic to Debut at Largest Hair Transplantation Workshop in MENA

Thursday, March 8, 2018 Obesity News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

ISTANBUL, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Commencing Thursday 8th March and set

over three days, the 2018 World Live Surgery Workshop will take place at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Hotel, Dubai Healthcare City, UAE organised by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS). The biggest Hair Transplantation Workshop
in MENA will see Turkey represented for the first time by Turkeyana Clinic where they will showcase the range of innovative hair transplant technologies now available in Turkey and will aim to establish how Turkey is now positioned as a world leader in providing advanced healthcare procedures at affordable prices.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/651973/Turkeyana_Clinic_Logo.jpg )

The new techniques set to be discussed by Turkeyana include:

  • New Implanter "DHI"
  • ROBOT ARTAS New Version
  • FUE Sharp Punches
  • FUE Smart Punch
  • FUE Blunt Punch

This promises to be a truly global event, demonstrating the many state-of-the-art hair transplantation technologies available by the best in field from around the world, including Turkey. Alongside lectures and panel discussions, there will also be 5 simultaneous live surgery demonstrations operating in theatres on each day, which attendees may freely rotate to observe. Demonstrations will include FUE and FUT cases, scalp and facial hair, male and female cases, and a repair case. Various tools and instrumentation will also be on display.

Participators include:

  • ISHRS President, Tommy Hwang, MD, FISHRS of South Korea
  • Workshop Chair, Conradin von Albertini, MD, FISHRS of Switzerland
  • Workshop Co-Chair Bessam Farjo, MBChB, FISHRS, of the United Kingdom

About Turkeyana Clinic 

Turkeyana Clinic was established in 2012 Istanbul, Turkey specialising in Hair Transplant, Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Dentistry procedures.

Working with the most advanced hospitals, equipped with the latest medical technologies alongside the best-experienced medical team and doctors, Turkeyana vows to achieve the best results for their patients to reach their expectations, and provide an exceptional medical care service.

Website: https://www.turkeyanaclinic.com/en/

SOURCE Turkeyana Clinic



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.