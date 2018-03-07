medindia
Trumpet Behavioral Health Presents Research at the 2018 CalABA Conference

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 General News
Trumpet Behavioral Health will present ABA research at CalABA for the 7th year. Such research allows Trumpet to advance the field of ABA and help more children with autism.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 07, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumpet Behavioral Health (TBH) has announced that several of its

team members will present applied behavior analysis (ABA) research at the 2018 CalABA Conference in Santa Clara, California. This is the 7th year that TBH has presented at the industry event and the 36th year for the CalABA Annual Western Regional Conference on Behavior Analysis.

TBH is a national ABA therapy provider that also conducts research to advance the treatment of autism, having published more than 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals. According to Ned Carlson, Chief Executive Officer of Trumpet, "No other ABA provider shares Trumpet's demonstrable commitment to providing ABA therapy and advancing the field with research. We believe it is our duty to focus on both tasks in order to best serve children with autism and their families."

Amber Valentino, Psy.D., BCBA-D, Paula Braga-Kenyon, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Ashley Matter, Ph.D., BCBA, Catherine A. Miltenberger, Ph.D., BCBA-D, and Jennifer Herbert, M.A., BCBA will all present research at CalABA on behalf of TBH. The research ranges from the application of behavior analysis principles to teaching complex verbal behavior to children with autism.

Dr. Valentino will present her work, "Teaching Mands for Information Using 'Why' to Children with Autism," as part of a larger symposium on teaching complex verbal behavior on March 9 at 10:15am. She will also serve as the symposium's chair. Later that afternoon, she will serve as a discussant for a symposium entitled "Behavior Analytic Applications in an Inpatient Psychiatric Environment."

Dr. Braga-Kenyon will serve as a panelist for a discussion called "The Turnover Rate is Too Damn High!" on March 9 at 1:30pm. She will also serve as a panelist for the discussion entitled "Language, Tradition, & Treatment: Clinician Awareness of Multicultural Issues & ASD" on March 10 at 1:30pm.

Dr. Matter will present her research as part of a symposium on March 10 at 3:15pm. The focus will be on group contingencies, token reinforcement, equivalence-based instruction and behavioral skills training as part of ABA therapy.

Dr. Herbert and Dr. Miltenberger will present in a symposium entitled "Walking the Walk and Talking the Talk – Using the Principles of Behavior Analysis to Monitor Staff Behavior" on March 10 at 1:30pm. The focus of their talk will be on the application of effective performance feedback systems for ABA staff.

"The ability to share our research with other ABA providers in the field is a great honor, as it is an opportunity to expand Trumpet's reach to help children and families who do not live in the seven states where we currently have ABA service areas. Our research makes a tangible impact on the way other ABA providers treat children with autism," Mr. Carlson said.

About Trumpet Behavioral Health Trumpet Behavioral Health offers evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental disabilities. A team of more than 950 passionate and highly skilled individuals, including numerous Ph.D. and Master's-level Board Certified Behavior Analyst® and Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst® professionals, provide center-based, school-based and home-based services throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio and Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.TBH.com.

 

SOURCE Trumpet Behavioral Health



