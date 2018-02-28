Trilogy Wellness of Maryland, LLC to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Ellicott City, Maryland

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trilogy Wellness of Maryland,

Ellicott City, Md

LLC announced it will open its medical dispensary inas the company continues on its mission to deliver compassionate, patient-centered care by providing direct access to affordable, consistent, and effective medical cannabis.

The dispensary is conveniently located directly on Route 40 and will greet patients in a spacious 4200 square foot wellness center with private consultation areas for one-on-one patient counseling and space for community education seminars. The wellness center will emphasize working with doctors and health care professionals to close the gap between patients and providers by making educational resources a priority including continuing patient education on cannabinoid therapies and hosting expert guest speakers from the medical community.

"We believe the responsible use of medical cannabis can improve quality of life and we will provide patients with the purest, safest, highest quality cannabis products in Maryland," said Mike McDevitt, CEO, Trilogy Wellness. "Our passion, knowledge and customer service set us apart from the rest and we are proud to bring our state-of-the art dispensary to Ellicott City. We are fully committed to providing exceptional quality, accessibility and safety for our patients and our community."

Located at 9291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042, Trilogy Wellness will be open Monday through Saturday 10am to 7pm. The dispensary is scheduled to open in early March by appointment only followed by the official grand opening to the public later this month. Patients can pre-register online for appointments at http://www.trilogy.health/preregister

The State of Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission requires patients to register. Once registered, patients must obtain a valid written certification from a provider registered with the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission and the provider must approve the medical cannabis as a treatment option for a qualifying medical condition such as glaucoma or chronic pain. For a complete list of qualifying medical conditions or to register visit, http://www.mmcc.maryland.gov.

Members of the press are invited to attend a private pre-opening event at the Trilogy Wellness of Maryland dispensary on Friday March 2, at 2pm. If you are interested in attending this event, please contact info(at)trilogy(dot)health or 443-539-8073.

About Trilogy Wellness, LLC Led by a team of physicians, healthcare experts and industry pioneers, Trilogy Wellness delivers compassionate, patient-centered care by providing direct access to affordable, consistent, and effective medical cannabis. Trilogy Wellness is built on the belief that cannabis can improve quality of life. We are committed to working with doctors and healthcare professionals to close the education gap between patients and providers by expanding knowledge and understanding of the benefits, risk, best practices and most effective ways of utilizing medical cannabis. Together, we can help patients achieve optimal wellness. For more information about Trilogy Wellness, LLC visit http://www.trilogy.health

