TransPerfect Co-Founder and Co-CEO Liz Elting to Sponsor and Co-Chair Benefit for American Heart Association

Monday, February 26, 2018 General News
AHA and Elizabeth Elting Foundation Seek to Raise Awareness for Women's Heart Health at 2018 NYC Go Red for Women Luncheon

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liz Elting, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TransPerfect and advocate for women's equality

and health, is serving as New York City Goes Red Sponsor and Campaign Co-Chair at the 2018 New York City Go Red For Women® Luncheon on Friday, March 2. This annual event benefits the American Heart Association's efforts to increase awareness of the deadly risks to women's cardiac health and how it can be improved, leading to a longer, healthier, happier life.

"I have been involved with Go Red For Women for the past five years, and it has been an absolute honor to serve as campaign co-chair of this movement," said Elting. "Right now, we have an opportunity to educate and empower women by providing them with the tools to fight their number-one killer: heart disease."

Sold out for the first time ever in the wake of the growing public awareness surrounding women's issues, this year's luncheon will bring together over 1300 influential women and men from the corporate, philanthropic, fashion, and medical communities to raise awareness and funds to support education and research specifically targeted to address heart disease and stroke in women.

"Go Red For Women was created to address the disparity between genders with regards to awareness, treatment, and prevention of heart disease," said Elting. "Women's heart disease has different symptoms that simply aren't as talked about and are often overlooked and misdiagnosed by doctors. If we want women stop dying needlessly, that needs to end."

The Elizabeth Elting Foundation is a major sponsor of the event. Additional sponsors for the luncheon include Kramer Levin, Skadden Arps, PJT, Potter Anderson, and Grant Thornton.

Heart disease and stroke are the number one and number five causes of death among women each year, easily exceeding that of all forms of cancer combined, and a woman will die of one of those two illnesses every 80 seconds. Yet little attention is paid to this dangerous reality, and many women are unaware of their risk factors and how to manage them. Go Red For Women is about helping women take control of their heart health through lifestyle changes and education, harnessing the energy, passion, and power women have to band together to collectively wipe out heart disease.

About Liz Elting: Liz Elting, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of TransPerfect and Founder & CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz started TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room. Today, TransPerfect is the world's largest privately-owned language solutions company, with over $600 million in revenue, 4,000+ employees, 11,000+ clients, and offices in more than 90 cities worldwide. Liz has been recognized as a NOW "Woman of Power & Influence," an American Express and Entrepreneur Magazine "Woman of the Year," and one of Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women."

About the American Heart Association The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases.

About Go Red For WomenGo Red For Women is the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women because it's not just a man's disease. In fact, more women than men die every year from heart disease and stroke. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women's heart health. Go Red For Women is nationally sponsored by Macy's and CVS Health. New York City Goes Red sponsors are Northwell Health and the Elizabeth Elting Foundation.

Media ContactDevan GallagherEricho Communicationsdevan@erichopr.com 929-249-1989

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-co-founder-and-co-ceo-liz-elting-to-sponsor-and-co-chair-benefit-for-american-heart-association-300603206.html

SOURCE Elizabeth Elting Foundation



