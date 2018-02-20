TransMed Provides New Set Of Clinical Trial Technologies For Pharma, CROs, Research Networks and Oncology Providers

CUPERTINO, Calif., and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent

advancements in personalized cancer care have opened significant opportunities for cancer patients willing to participate in clinical trials. Oncologists look to clinical trials as a treatment option, even for patients with advanced cancer. The process of identifying, screening and enrolling patients in clinical trials can be a daunting and burdensome task for the physician and research staff in community clinical research practices. In an effort to address this challenge head-on, the National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) today announces that it has selected the TransMed Trials™ family of real-world evidence based oncology clinical trial techologies from TransMed Systems, Inc., to recommend to its member practices.

NCCA is a national network of independent community oncology practices across the United States focused on providing the best possible care for their cancer patients. Under the terms of the agreement, NCCA practices will be provided access to the TransMed Trials: Enroll™ solution. According to Steven D'Amato, NCCA board member and Executive Director of New England Cancer Specialists, "The TransMed Trials: Enroll solution's approach to continuous digital and precision screening has demonstrated significant early success in matching patients to clinical trials at several of our NCCA member practices. In one test, TransMed digitally screened over 33,000 of our cancer patients against 60 clinical trials - in minutes. TrannsMed's Clinical Engagement Team in coordination with our clinical research staff confirmed 25 patients eligible with 59 patients to be "watched" for locally open trials and 11 patients eligible with 12 patients to be watched for open trials at other member practices for a total of 36 eligible patients. We believe that TransMed's unique and balanced approach of combining their Precision Medicine Data Platform, data integration and federation technology, patented data science and on-site customer engagement to empower our clinical research teams in patient screening is a game changer and we're excited to partner with TransMed in this new endeavor to accelerate patient enrollment." Mr. D'Amato adds, "Ultimately, TransMed's data-driven capabilities, combined with ever-improving NCCA best practices, will also help NCCA member practices stand-out for CROs and trial sponsors as their most reliable and predictable performing clinical trial sites."

"The NCCA results achieved are representative of how TransMed can employ our new Enroll solution to help clinical research teams at healthcare practices to quickly, accurately and comprehensively screen patients and determine if they are a match for particular clinical trials," says Frank DuPont, Senior Vice President of Field Operations for TransMed. "TransMed's clinical trial technologies are simply unmatched for these aspects of the clinical trial recruitment process." In addition to the Enroll solution for healthcare providers, the other TransMed Trials clinical trial technologies can also help further enhance the collaboration between healthcare providers, Pharma Sponsors and CROs by addressing clinical trial design and site selection aspects of the clinical trial process.

About TransMed Systems, Inc. (http://www.xbtransmed.com)

TransMed Systems provides Precision Medicine software and Clinical Research solutions that facilitate the exploration, reporting and analysis of clinical, molecular and healthcare operational data. TransMed's unlocks the potential of the healthcare repository by tightly integrating analytics with aggregated data, thus providing sophisticated matching of potential clinical trial patients to complex clinical trials to accelerate patient enrollment. Our solutions are used by clinical research teams in Life Science companies, CROs, oncology service lines in community, health system and academic settings.

About National Cancer Care Alliance (https://nccalliance.org)

NCCA (National Cancer Care Alliance, LLC) is a network of independent oncology practices across the United States, organized by practicing physicians, providing collaborative, cutting edge oncology care. NCCA is a catalyst for financial and clinical integration among member practices who, through collaboration, sharing of best practices, economies of scale and a team care approach, define and deliver high-quality, high-value health care. NCCA is structured so that its members, regardless of practice size, will be able to legally participate in those activities normally limited to large integrated health systems. The alliance is governed by physicians through a Leadership Board made up of physician-members.

SOURCE TransMed Systems, Inc.