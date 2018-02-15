medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

TransMed Announces New Oncology Clinical Research Technologies

Thursday, February 15, 2018 Clinical Trials News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New Set Of Clinical Research Technologies to Help Pharma, CROs, Research Networks and Oncology Providers Accelerate Clinical Trial Enrollment

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TransMed Systems announces the availability of our new TransMed

Trials™ family of oncology clinical research technologies. By using real-world evidence to make data-driven insights, TransMed Trials is designed to advance the state of the practice for clinical researchers including Pharma, CROs, and Research Networks for Site Selection, and Academic Centers and Oncology Providers for Patient Screening.

"Our new TransMed Trials technology solutions represent the culmination of a significant research and development effort and customer engagement experience, and I'm very proud of our entire team's effort to bring to market such a sophisticated technology focused on solving the problem of finding patients for complex clinical trials," says Nick Berens, CEO of TransMed. "These technology solutions represent a new approach to the pervasive industry challenge of accelerating patient enrollment. The TransMed Trials family of solutions combines our Precision Medicine Data Platform incorporating patented data science, applications, NLP, machine learning and expert clinical engagement professionals, to address head-on the difficult challenges facing clinical research teams in predictably identifying productive sites and enrolling more patients."

The new family of TransMed Trials solutions are designed to assist clinical researchers as follows:

  • TransMed Trials: Enroll™ to assist Oncology clinical research practices in simplifying patient identification and screening using modern technology approaches to accelerating patient enrollment
  • TransMed Trials: Select™ to assist CROs and Sponsors in data-driven site selection based on available patient populations matching inclusion and exclusion criteria for trials
  • TransMed Trials: Bid™ to assist CROs in their trial RFP responses and bid defenses

TransMed Trials is for the first time truly unlocking patient data regardless of which electronic medical records (EMR) system an oncology provider uses. TransMed Trials identifies patients for clinical trials based on EMR data, a deep understanding of patients' pathology and histology reports, laboratory results, molecular diagnostic results and other disparate data sources. The TransMed Trials technology and clinical support is deployed across a large number of oncology practices, Academic Medical Centers, and integrated Health Systems enabling treating physicians and research staff to match patients who meet the eligibility criteria for their open oncology studies. The technology solution helps practices open revenue-generating trials that match their unique patient populations.

To learn more about the TransMed Trials family of clinical trial technologies, visit http://www.xbtransmed.com

About TransMed Systems, Inc.

TransMed Systems provides Precision Medicine software and Clinical Research solutions that facilitate the exploration, reporting and analysis of clinical, molecular and healthcare operational data. TransMed's unlocks the potential of the healthcare repository by tightly integrating analytics with aggregated data, thus providing sophisticated matching of potential clinical trial patients to complex clinical trials to accelerate patient enrollment. Our solutions are used by clinical research teams in Life Science companies, CROs, oncology service lines in community, health system and academic settings.

 

SOURCE TransMed Systems, Inc.



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.