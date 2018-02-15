TransMed Announces New Oncology Clinical Research Technologies

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TransMed Systems announces the availability of our new TransMed

Trials™ family of oncology clinical research technologies. By using real-world evidence to make data-driven insights, TransMed Trials is designed to advance the state of the practice for clinical researchers including Pharma, CROs, and Research Networks for Site Selection, and Academic Centers and Oncology Providers for Patient Screening.

"Our new TransMed Trials technology solutions represent the culmination of a significant research and development effort and customer engagement experience, and I'm very proud of our entire team's effort to bring to market such a sophisticated technology focused on solving the problem of finding patients for complex clinical trials," says Nick Berens, CEO of TransMed. "These technology solutions represent a new approach to the pervasive industry challenge of accelerating patient enrollment. The TransMed Trials family of solutions combines our Precision Medicine Data Platform incorporating patented data science, applications, NLP, machine learning and expert clinical engagement professionals, to address head-on the difficult challenges facing clinical research teams in predictably identifying productive sites and enrolling more patients."

The new family of TransMed Trials solutions are designed to assist clinical researchers as follows:

TransMed Trials: Enroll™ to assist Oncology clinical research practices in simplifying patient identification and screening using modern technology approaches to accelerating patient enrollment

TransMed Trials: Select™ to assist CROs and Sponsors in data-driven site selection based on available patient populations matching inclusion and exclusion criteria for trials

TransMed Trials: Bid™ to assist CROs in their trial RFP responses and bid defenses

TransMed Trials is for the first time truly unlocking patient data regardless of which electronic medical records (EMR) system an oncology provider uses. TransMed Trials identifies patients for clinical trials based on EMR data, a deep understanding of patients' pathology and histology reports, laboratory results, molecular diagnostic results and other disparate data sources. The TransMed Trials technology and clinical support is deployed across a large number of oncology practices, Academic Medical Centers, and integrated Health Systems enabling treating physicians and research staff to match patients who meet the eligibility criteria for their open oncology studies. The technology solution helps practices open revenue-generating trials that match their unique patient populations.

About TransMed Systems, Inc.

TransMed Systems provides Precision Medicine software and Clinical Research solutions that facilitate the exploration, reporting and analysis of clinical, molecular and healthcare operational data. TransMed's unlocks the potential of the healthcare repository by tightly integrating analytics with aggregated data, thus providing sophisticated matching of potential clinical trial patients to complex clinical trials to accelerate patient enrollment. Our solutions are used by clinical research teams in Life Science companies, CROs, oncology service lines in community, health system and academic settings.

