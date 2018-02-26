Traditions Health Care Holding Company, LLC. ("Traditions") Appoints a Veteran Chief Compliance Officer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan Wolfe and the executive leadership

Chris Anderson

at Traditions Health Care Holding Company, LLC. ("Traditions") are pleased to announce the addition of veteran Chief Compliance Officer,. His addition strengthens the team supporting our home care and hospice businesses and our consulting business HealthCare ConsultLink. Chris brings a rich history of "boots on the ground" experience in the intricacies of the world of compliance and is sure to add great value in leading our compliance effort.

Chris is the former Vice President of Compliance at Triad Hospitals, Inc., now part of Community Health Systems, a 51 hospital and 10 outpatient surgery center system. He was also the Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at Gentiva Health Services which is now part of Kindred at Home. Known for his experience with large companies, Chris was first appointed to head a corporate compliance program in homecare in 1994.

"I am tremendously excited about the opportunity with Traditions. The ability for Traditions to take advantage of the compliance program continues to place Traditions ahead of its competitors," said Chris. "Traditions' compliance program is a natural solutions complement to our growing company."

Chris has a 25-year health care compliance tenure. He is a member of the Health Care Compliance Association, and former chair of its Home Care Group. He is a Board member of four health care charity ventures with interests in Guatemala, Romania, and Moldova.

About Traditions Health Care Holding Company, LLC.

Traditions Health Care Holding Company, LLC. is an investment portfolio that focuses on health care industry related businesses including home health, hospice, outpatient therapy, software, legal and professional services, occupational health services, staffing agencies, marketing, and consulting. Traditions Health Care Holding Company is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital Advisors LLC. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionsholdingcompany.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traditions-health-care-holding-company-llc-traditions-appoints-a-veteran-chief-compliance-officer-300603554.html

SOURCE Traditions Healthcare Holding Company, LLC