Top Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ben Talei's AuraSilk Oil Can Protect All Skin Types and Promote Healing After Surgery, Too Much Sun or Scaring

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Hills Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Ben

Whether applied under makeup or as a post-ablative laser and peel application, AuraSilk provides cumulative benefits with added sunscreen properties. It has also been used to prevent the formation of skin ulcers and stretch marks while providing sunburn relief and regenerating skin after exposure to UV rays and pollution. As a natural serum that strengthens and soothes skin, Dr. Ben Talei is proud to offer AuraSilk to dramatically improve the overall radiance of skin.

"Not only does AuraSilk provide extraordinary healing and anti-aging skin benefits, it unveils its true radiance. I recommend this natural, toxin-free serum for optimal skin health after surgery and beyond," says Dr. Ben Talei of the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery. Dr. Talei's reputation for rapid healing times and natural, long-lasting results has awarded him consistent 5.0-star ratings and reviews across the board.

Providing numerous benefits to women and men of all ages and skin types, AuraSilk combines well with other treatment protocols. With oils such as jojoba seed oil, apricot kernel oil, evening primrose, vitamin E, wheat germ oil and many more, patients experience natural detoxification, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging benefits. Gentle enough to apply both morning and night, AuraSilk diminishes pore size, fine lines and wrinkles, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

AuraSilk is the result of countless hours of researching and testing formulations in an effort to transform the way patients feel about their skin, whether they are recovering from surgery or seeking a natural formula to restore sun-damaged or scarred skin. With this new product, Dr. Talei's talents expand his ability to change thousands of lives.

If you would like more information about Dr. Ben Talei or his plastic and reconstructive surgery centers, please visit the following website at http://www.beverlyhillscenter.com or call (310) 288-0641. For more information regarding AuraSilk, please visit Dr. Talei's new website at https://aurasilk.com

About Dr. Ben Talei:

Dr. Ben Talei is a prominent facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, with elite skill in facial rejuvenation, facelift, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, hair restoration, facial reconstruction and Mohs reconstruction, not to mention non-surgical, non-invasive facial restoration treatments and procedures. A native of California, Dr. Benjamin Talei graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in Physiological Sciences. He received his medical degree at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Talei then completed his residency training in Head and Neck Surgery at Columbia University and Cornell University Medical Centers, New York Presbyterian Hospital. Following his residency program, Dr. Talei became one of the only surgeons in the country to complete two separate fellowships in Facial & Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery including a fellowship at the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. In addition, Dr. Talei is a respected author, speaker, and humanitarian.

SOURCE Dr. Ben Talei