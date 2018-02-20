Top 20 Business Site TheStreet.com Features Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO's Insights on Marijuana Cryptocurrency

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company

the United States

in, today announced that it has garnered national news coverage on TheStreet.com – one of the top 20 globally ranked business news sites.

A February 15, 2018, article

Stuart Titus

on The Street website entitled "Should You Bet on PotCoin, DopeCoin or Other Marijuana Cryptocurrencies?" quotes Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s CEO Dr.stating, "The cannabis futures market might be the largest futures market in the world." Dr. Titus is also quoted talking about how there is potential for cannabis to be traded as both a commodity and an asset-based security.

This leading financial news website, which boasts an audience of over 8 billion global monthly views, is a globally trusted source for news, analysis and information on the financial markets, economy, sector trends, investment and financial planning.

"I'm pleased to be featured in this prominent publication talking about the future of cannabis and new financial opportunities within the industry," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "The business of cannabis is only in its infancy and we expect it to grow exponentially over the next five years."

