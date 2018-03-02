medindia
Timmy Global Health is One Click Away From Victory

Friday, March 2, 2018 General News
E-Commerce company, One Click, partners with Timmy Global Health for local competition

GREENWOOD, Ind., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time again, Indianapolis! Starting

TODAY, Brackets For Good begins and you're encouraged to support local charities in this online bracket-style competitive tournament.

For the fourth year in a row, Timmy Global Health is participating. Timmy provides healthcare to individuals around the world that lack resources for everyday living. Supporting Timmy, for the second year in a row, is their 2018 community partner: One Click.

One Click is an e-commerce eyewear company based in Greenwood. The unique case for both companies is that they have a partnership beyond this competition. In 2016, One Click's company, Readers.com, designed a pair of reading glasses for a 'Buy One, Give One' initiative. Through the purchase of The Timmy, a pair of glasses is donated to one of Timmy's medical trips.

"Our team's partnership with Timmy has been awesome and supporting them in Brackets For Good allows us to give on a different scale. We're enthusiastic that this year will be a big year for them," said Randy Stocklin, CEO and Co-Founder of One Click.

How do you get involved? Starting March 2nd, donations will be accepted by visiting: Indianapolis.bfg.org. Every dollar donated equals one point for that organization.

About One Click: In 2005, Randy and Angie Stocklin started One Click with the mission to be the world's most people-focused eyewear company. Now operating three brands with 80 employees: Readers.com, Sunglass Warehouse, and felix + iris, One Click has become a multi-million dollar e-tailer. One Click has been recognized for their strong core values and culture as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana for four consecutive years.

About Timmy Global Health: Timmy Global Health expands access to healthcare and empowers students and volunteers to tackle today's most pressing global health challenges. To achieve this goal, Timmy sends medical service teams to support the work of international partner organizations, channels financial, medical, and human resources to community based health and development projects in the developing world, and empowers students to fundraise, advocate and serve in an effort to fight health disparities at home and abroad. Since 1997, Timmy Global Health has served 9 communities in Ecuador, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

MEDIA CONTACT:For more information, contact:Katie Foley(317) 215-6610kfoley@oneclickventure.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timmy-global-health-is-one-click-away-from-victory-300607418.html

SOURCE One Click



