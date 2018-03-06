medindia
Timicoin/TimiHealth Unveils Healthcare Ecosystem with Blockchain Infrastructure That Addresses Many of Today's Most Pressing Issues

Tuesday, March 6, 2018
AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timicoin and TimiHealth (Timicoin.io) is leading the way to combating healthcare's

most pressing issues, including ransomware attacks.

The TimiChain Blockchain accomplishes this by providing a healthcare ecosystem with a readily adaptable infrastructure, which virtually eliminates many threats and challenges.

"TimiChain Blockchain

provides an impenetrable, decentralized method of storing health information bringing peace-of-mind to a healthcare eco-system continually under threat of attack," said Joyce Lignell, head of the advisory board, Timicoin/TimiHealth.  "We're ramping up pilot programs and its go to market strategy very quickly," stated Joyce Lignell.

Healthcare data breaches continue to rise. Between 2015 and 2017 approximately 90 million healthcare records have been breached. While 2017 breaches saw a reduction, it saw a rise in attacks. Healthcare can expect to spend an estimated $3.62 million per year on data breaches with an average cost, $141 per record.

"Using TimiChain to deploy a decentralized, audible and immutable infrastructure into the healthcare marketplace is a transformative step towards mitigation of such threats," added Joyce Lignell.  

A study by IBM found an estimated 16% of surveyed healthcare executives have a plan to implement blockchain technology, up to 56% will be implemented by 2020.

TimiChain blockchain incorporates HIPAA regulatory standards that are mission-critical to system operations.  Consumers can tap a one-stop-shop location to securely access their records from across the healthcare continuum through TimiHR mobile application.  Any provider can access the secure record eliminating duplication of services, medications, tests and time spent. 

TimiChain gives the individual control of his or her data. A decision to grant or deny a provider, medical researcher and other healthcare participants permission to access personal data, whether identified or de-identified empowers the consumer and places the value of the data in the hands of the consumer.

TimiWallet provides the TimiHR ecosystem a financial infrastructure enabling users to use the Timicoin as a means of payment and reimbursement for data.

TimiWallet, a token ledger, is the first wallet app for the healthcare industry allowing users such as clinical researchers who want to mine consumer data the ability to pay the data owner for use of data, for the first time directing the value to where it belongs, the individual.

Joyce Lignell and the Timicoin/TimiHealth Team will be attending HiMSS Vegas this week.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270 or 561-908-1683 on site; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timicointimihealth-unveils-healthcare-ecosystem-with-blockchain-infrastructure-that-addresses-many-of-todays-most-pressing-issues-300608797.html

SOURCE Timicoin



