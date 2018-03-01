Timicoin To Report at HIMSS Conference March 5-9 How Its Blockchain Technology Is Like a Brigade of Green Beret Protecting Medical Records From Ransomware Attacks

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Co-Founder and Managing Director of Timicoin (www.Timicoin.io),

Timicoin, the world's first cryptocurrency mobile platform to use blockchain technology for storing and

March 5-9

accessing medical records from anywhere, will deliver this comforting message at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference and exhibition here

"We're excited to be the first to unveil Ransomware Blockchain Technology that will be the best protection from the extortion called ransomware available anywhere in the world today," said Will Lowe, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Timicoin.

"Timicoin, also known as TimiHealth, is a newly-developed technology that is the equivalent of a brigade of Green Beret troops guarding your medical records, which now can be safely accessed from anywhere in the world," said Lowe.

"The timing is perfect for our team to delve into details with media how effective this new blockchain technology is when applied to medical records and the HIMSS Conference and Exhibition is the perfect venue for this to occur," he added.

Just as ransomware is ever seeking to penetrate security, TimiHealth (Timicoin) is offering an impregnable way to block it, while making medical records more readably accessible, which will benefit the healthcare space. Moreover, both financial institutions and their non-banking competitors face the risk that payment processing and other services that could be disrupted by technologies, such as cryptocurrencies that require no intermediation. Blockchain technology can be a solution here as well.

TimiHealth is bound to stand out as HIMSS is a global voice, advisor and thought leader. Those in attendance are seeking education, investment opportunities or participation in the software revolution being led by enterprising technologies like TimiHealth.

"Media will want to know more about this disruptive technology," said Adrienne Mazzone, President, TransMedia Group and former editorial assistant at Information Display Magazine, a print pioneer in technology.

The TimiHealth team comprises the best in both the healthcare IT and blockchain technology genres, including Ramiro Pequeno, Managing Director and Co-Founder: Advisory Board Chairperson Joyce Lignell; Miguel Esparza, Timicoin Project Manager and CTO; Dick Escue, Advisory Board and Celebrity UFC Champion Michael Bisping, who is an investor in the company.

