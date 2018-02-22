Timicoin Healthcare Names Miguel Esparza Project Manager and CTO to Expand Timicoin's Blockchain Innovation in Mexico and throughout Latin America

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timicoin (www.Timicoin.io), the world's first cryptocurrency mobile

Miguel Esparza

platform to use blockchain technology for storing and accessing medical records, announces Project Manager & CTOwill lead its Mexican and Latin American expansion.

Esparza will take charge of

Latin America

Mexico

university of Texas - Austin

expanding Timicoin's important bridges toandso critical for healthcare innovation and as Spanish liaison for the innovative mobile platform. The appointee is agraduate with a degree in computer science, whose specialty is mobile health technology as both a project manager and lead developer for over five years.

"As a company, we know firsthand the imminent need of having our technology accessible in both English and Spanish as we transform and safeguard healthcare in Mexico and Latin America," said Will Lowe, Co-Founder with Mexico native Ramiro Pequeno. Lowe is managing director of Timicoin.

"Esparza will spread awareness in Spanish amongst doctors and patients that they can safely store and access medical records from anywhere in the world," added Lowe. "Recognizing and implementing this breakthrough technology could potentially be lifesaving on a global scale, which makes having a Spanish CTO all the more appropriate," said Timicoin Project Manager and CTO Miguel Esparza, a first generation American whose family is from Veracruz, Mexico.

Timicoin has patent-pending solutions to securing patient data, while providing unprecedented portability. The company is actively working on pilot programs in Mexico City and Monterrey Mexico.Timicoin's Co-founder Ramiro Pequeno was born in Monterrey Mexico and has been a long-time resident of Madrid, Spain – a region that will also be a key component in adapting this transformative technology.

Timicoin recently announced UFC Champion Michael Bisping, as an investor in the company and attended the Dallas Block Chain Super Conferencein which made a great presence.

Images courtesy of TransMedia Group can be accessed here: https://www.dropbox.com/home/TimicoinDallasSuperconference.

