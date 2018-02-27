Timeless Herbal Care Ltd. Announces First Harvest of Commercial Medical Marijuana in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Herbal Care Ltd. (timelessherbalcare.com), the leading medical

Jamaica

Jamaica

Jamaica

marijuana brand in, announced it has successful harvested the first legal commercial cannabis inin over a century. The harvest was certified by the Jamaican Cannabis LicensingAuthority. This milestone further distinguishes the company as the leading trailblazer in the development and advancement of the medical marijuana industry in

The Timeless Journey began when the company helped create Jamaica's legal marijuana framework. Subsequently, the company received the first research and development permit, and planted the first legal marijuana in Jamaica in over 102 years.

The cannabis was cultivated in the only facility in the Caribbean certified to grow medical marijuana, and represents an important step in Timeless Herbal Care's mission to develop scientifically-based products that meet the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and quality control.

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO, Courtney Betty, Timeless Herbal Care Ltd. has worked with government officials and licensing agencies to build a vertically integrated structure from seed-to-patient, that meets international standards.

"This is a momentous day in Jamaica, and a tremendous victory for the global medical marijuana industry," Betty said. "We look forward to processing our plants to providing pure and natural cannabis oils, not only for the Jamaican market, but also for the international export market."

"Timeless Herbal Care's success stems from the company's commitment to contributing to the economic and social development of Jamaican communities, which are now embracing this new and exciting industry," said the Honorable Minister of Finance, Audley Shaw.

Timeless Herbal Care has strengthened its global reach by partnering with leading companies and academic organizations such as Organa Brands, O.penVAPE, Lexaria, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, and Toronto Research Chemicals. Each partner brings unique assets to the company's portfolio.

Timeless Herbal Care continues to develop partnerships with leading brands and companies seeking to extend their international reach, with the goal of helping people enhance their quality of life through medical marijuana.

For more information on Timeless Herbal Care Ltd., visit: www.timelessherbalcare.com, or call: 876.754.2121.

Connect with Timeless Herbal Care Ltd.:

Facebook: facebook.com/TimelessHerbalCareTwitter: twitter.com/timelessherbalYouTube:youtube.com/user/TimelessHerbalCare

Media Contact:Theresa Bettytheresa@timelessherbalcare.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timeless-herbal-care-ltd-announces-first-harvest-of-commercial-medical-marijuana-in-jamaica-300604749.html

SOURCE Timeless Herbal Care Ltd.