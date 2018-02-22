This Morning's Technical Outlook on REIT Stocks -- CareTrust REIT, GEO Group, HCP Inc., and Healthcare Realty Trust

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community.

Today we are offering reports on CTRE, GEO, HCP, and HR which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Wednesday, benchmark US indices were in bearish colors as the NASDAQ Composite closed the trading sessiondown 0.22%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.67% lower; and the S&P 500 was down 0.55%. US markets made broad based losses with eight out of nine sectors finishing the day in red. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com reviews these four REIT - Healthcare Facilities stocks: CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRE), GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO), HCP Inc. (NYSE: HCP), and Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.54% higher at $14.85. A total volume of 427,923 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 7.85%. Furthermore, shares of CareTrust REIT, which operates independently of The Ensign Group, Inc. as of June 02, 2014, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.45. Get the full research report on CTRE for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CTRE

GEO Group

Shares in GEO Group Inc. ended at $21.04, up 1.25% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.20 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 902.65 thousand shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.61%. Moreover, shares of GEO Group, which specializes in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe, have an RSI of 46.93. GEO's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GEO

HCP Inc.

HCP Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 2.90% lower at $21.80 with a total trading volume of 4.47 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 4.37 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 11.44%. Additionally, shares of HCP Inc., which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the US, have an RSI of 34.18.

On February 14th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $29 a share to $27 a share. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on HCP at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HCP

Healthcare Realty Trust

On Wednesday, shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.07 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 831.35 thousand shares. The stock finished the day 1.28% lower at $27.08. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 11.19%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which owns, manages, finances and develops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the US, have an RSI of 28.97.

On February 15th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $34 a share to $30 a share. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on HR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HR

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com Phone number: +21-32-044-483Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-reit-stocks----caretrust-reit-geo-group-hcp-inc-and-healthcare-realty-trust-300602611.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities