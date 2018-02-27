This Morning's Technical Outlook on Medical Research Stocks -- Laboratory Corp. of America, Organovo, PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment

community. Today we are offering reports on LH, ONVO, PKI, and TMO which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on four Medical Laboratories and Researchstocks, namely, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH), Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO), PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO). Medical laboratories are independent, commercial enterprises that provide information to the healthcare professionals about the severity, onset, and reason of patients' physical ailments. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Burlington, North Carolina headquartered Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings' shares gained 1.43%, closing Monday's trading session at $174.84. The stock recorded a trading volume of 537,102 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.07% in the last month, 15.09% over the previous three months, and 22.36% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.88% above its 50-day moving average and 12.48% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of LabCorp, which operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.87.

On February 20th, 2018, LabCorp announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day on February 27th, 2018, in New York City. The event, which will feature presentations by members of the management team, begins at 8:30 a.m. ET and will conclude by approximately 1:30 p.m. A webcast of the live event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

On February 26th, 2018, research firm Barclays reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $195 a share to $210 a share. Get the full research report on LH for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LH

Organovo Holdings

On Monday, shares in San Diego, California headquartered Organovo Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 787,797 shares. The stock rose 3.96%, ending the day at $1.05. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 21.47%. Furthermore, shares of Organovo, which designs and creates functional and 3D human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications, have an RSI of 29.58.

On February 08th, 2018, Organovo reported its financial results for the Q3 FY18. Total revenue for the quarter was $1.2 million, net loss was $7.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA was a negative $(5.2) million. The Company also ended Q3 FY18 with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $47.3 million. ONVO's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ONVO

PerkinElmer

Waltham, Massachusetts headquartered PerkinElmer Inc.'s stock finished the day 1.10% higher at $77.87 with a total trading volume of 569,930 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.61% in the previous three months and 41.48% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.93% and 11.18%, respectively. Additionally, shares of PerkinElmer, which provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide, have an RSI of 56.44. Register for your free research report on PKI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PKI

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shares in Waltham, Massachusetts headquartered Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ended yesterday's session 1.11% higher at $214.07. The stock recorded a trading volume of 949,344 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.06% over the previous three months and 34.65% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.56% and 13.68% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide, have an RSI of 58.80.

On January 31st, 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on April 16th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 15th, 2018. This reflects a 13% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.15.

On February 01st, 2018, research firm Barclays reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $225 a share to $245 a share. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on TMO available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TMO

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com Phone number: +21-32-044-483Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-medical-research-stocks----laboratory-corp-of-america-organovo-perkinelmer-and-thermo-fisher-scientific-300604713.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities