Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
HILLSBORO, Ore., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced

that the Thermo Scientific Krios G3i cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM) has been named a finalist in the molecular analysis category for the 2018 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards recognize and honor the world's best innovators and innovations.
Gold, silver, and bronze award winners will be announced at the 31st Annual Edison Awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in New York City.

"The Krios G3i is one of the most powerful, cryo-electron microscopes available commercially today," said Fitz De Smet, vice president, marketing, materials and structural analysis, Thermo Fisher. "Since the introduction of the first Krios in 2008, we have collaborated closely with leading researchers in both academia and industry to continuously improve performance and usability. In recent years, cryo-EM has revolutionized the world of structural biology and is also being quickly adopted by the pharmaceutical industry for drug research and development."

Structural biologists use the Krios G3i to explore the molecular mechanisms of living systems. Understanding the molecular structure of proteins and viruses provides new insight into the mechanisms of disease processes and leads to better cures and drugs. The 2017 Nobel Prize recognized the pioneering work of three scientists whose breakthrough developments in cryo-EM helped broaden its use.

All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and the final ballot sent to an independent judging panel comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, and representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines. For more information on the 2018 Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visitthermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Jamie Mills Thermo Fisher Scientific +1 781-622-1390 jamie.mills2@thermofisher.com

Sandy Fewkes MindWrite Communications +1 408-224-4024 sandy@mind-write.com  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-scientific-krios-g3i-cryo-electron-microscope-announced-as-2018-edison-awards-finalist-300610681.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific



