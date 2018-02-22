medindia
Therap's Software for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Providers offers HIPAA-Secure Document Storage Solution

Thursday, February 22, 2018 Mental Health News
Providers securely access individual and agency specific documents on Therap

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Document Storage module allows agencies to store different external

documents for an individual and access them from one central location within the system.  Documentation including intake and admission orders, authorizations, consultant reports, discharge orders, lab results, referral documents, and other parts of the individual file can be uploaded as attachments to the document storage, while noting views and access for agencies to provide services to the individual in a HIPAA-compliant way.

Administrators can develop agency-specific document types within Document Storage to meet state and jurisdiction requirements and to manage reporting. Stored documents may be updated as needed by users, who may quickly reference document validity, sender details and export stored document information to Excel for further reporting. Administrators with the appropriate access privileges may add and search for agency-specific documents stored in the Document Storage module. Further details help clarify the documents stored and help for agency-wide Quality Assurance reviews when searching documents of a type against Validity Ranges or additional details within the comments.

The Document Storage module offers another flexible tool for the provider supporting the individual with a disability. By storing multiple forms and paperwork, assessments, and documents in one central location accessible to the team members who need to see it, all members of the team who need view access can see in near-real time the documents in place for service provision. 

In addition to individual-based storage, the module features storage for agency-wide documents with designated access. Agency administrators can file and access all of their agency-specific documents including but not limited to reports, training manuals, policy documents, handbooks and memos to keep forms current, accessible and centralized.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA, ARRA and HITECH compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS), Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities and other LTSS provider settings. Therap provides person centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations working with developmental disabilities. Therap includes individual support modules such as incident reports, medication administration records (MAR), behavior tracking, case management, individual service plans and goal tracking, health records, supported employment notes, nursing notes and progress notes among others.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theraps-software-for-intellectual-and-developmental-disabilities-providers-offers-hipaa-secure-document-storage-solution-300602272.html

SOURCE Therap Services



